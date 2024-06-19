HCLTech and Tecnotree Partner to Bring 5G Led GenAI Solutions for Telcos

HCLTech has deep expertise in the AI-led digital transformation, while Tecnotree has expertise in 5G and AI-led BSS platform capabilities. Together, these companies can bring solutions for telcos that are powered by GenAI and help with unlocking new opportunities.

  Businesses across the planet are leveraging AI (artificial intelligence) or generative AI (GenAI) to make their tasks and processes simpler and easier to execute.
  GenAI can reduce costs and also learn on the go to help with queries and other things.
  HCLTech, a major tech company, announced a partnership with Technotree, a leader in telecom business support systems (BSS).

Businesses across the planet are leveraging AI (artificial intelligence) or generative AI (GenAI) to make their tasks and processes simpler and easier to execute. GenAI can reduce costs and also learn on the go to help with queries and other things. HCLTech, a major tech company, announced a partnership with Technotree, a leader in telecom business support systems (BSS). The partnership is to collaborate for developing 5G-led GenAI solutions for the telcos globally.




HCLTech has deep expertise in the AI-led digital transformation, while Tecnotree has expertise in 5G and AI-led BSS platform capabilities. Together, these companies can bring solutions for telcos that are powered by GenAI and help with unlocking new opportunities. It will boost innovation and growth for the telcos as the solutions will also focus on hyper-personalisation, said a joint release from the companies.

Pawan Vadapalli, Corporate Vice President and Global Head, Digital Business Services, HCLTech, said, "This partnership marks a major milestone in our journey to innovate and transform the global telecom industry. Together, we aim to solve real-world challenges for telcos by using GenAI and create meaningful business impacts."

"We are excited to embark on this exciting journey with HCLTech by leveraging Tecnotree's Sensa Intelligence platform to drive transformation. By combining our strengths, we are committed to delivering unparalleled value by redefining digital experiences and improving revenue monetization capabilities for our clients," said Hitesh Morar, CTO and CPO of Tecnotree Corporation.

The new solutions from these companies are aligned with the Open Digital Architecture (ODA) and AI guidelines of TM Forum which will ensure seamless integration with CSPs (communication service providers) current capabilities while transforming their BSS with new capabilities.

