Titan.ium Platform Launches New Maintenance Services for Telecom Operators



Titan.ium Platform has unveiled a new suite of comprehensive maintenance services aimed at enhancing support for Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), Communications Service Providers (CSPs), and IPX carriers. These services focus on timely assistance, proactive issue resolution, and expert guidance tailored to each customer’s needs, the company said in a statement.

Proactive Customer-Centric Solutions

Titan.ium says by streamlining operations, increasing security, and compliance, its maintenance services deliver significant business value. They offer cost savings, increased productivity, and improved customer satisfaction.

With the growing demand for proactive, customer-centric support, Titan.ium’s new services address the evolving needs of telecom operators, aiding modernisation efforts and unlocking the potential of cloud technologies.

"Our new maintenance services underscore our ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence in service delivery reinforcing our position as a leader in the industry," said Bruno Lacoste, chief operating officer, Titan.ium Platform. "These services reflect our dedication to addressing the evolving needs of telecom operators and empowering them with the tools and resources they need to succeed in today's dynamic telecommunications landscape."

Key Features of the New Services

Key features of Titan.ium's maintenance services include automated software delivery, knowledge articles for self-support, health checks, quarterly security scan reports, and premium support services. Additionally, the services offer quarterly operations reviews, premium protection with audits and report reviews, and tailored support options like managed services and custom application support.

By automating the update process and conducting regular health checks, customers are assured that their platforms are always up-to-date, stable, and reliable without the need for manual intervention, the company said.

Premium protection services, including quarterly audits and detailed reports, enhance security and compliance, helping customers address vulnerabilities and maintain data integrity.