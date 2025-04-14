

Rich Communication Services (RCS) Business Messaging provider Dotgo has announced its collaboration with all four major telecom operators in France—Orange, SFR, Bouygues Telecom, and Free Mobile—achieving nationwide RCS coverage for business messaging. "This strategic initiative underscores Dotgo's dedication to advancing RCS adoption and monetisation in all the markets where RCS for Business is available," the Gupshup company said in a statement on Apr 10, 2025.

RCS Integration for Developers and Enterprises

Businesses in France can now engage consumers through interactive, media-rich messaging experiences, regardless of their mobile network through RCS.

Dotgo's RBM Hub, a cloud communications platform integrated with Google Jibe and other Messaging-as-a-Platform (MaaP) providers, enables developers, Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), agencies, and resellers to onboard RCS agents and deliver traffic across all French networks.

Importantly, RCS for Business is also available to iPhone users on France's major carriers, further expanding its reach.

"RCS adoption continues to accelerate globally, driven by strong penetration and proven ROI in major markets," said Barinderpal Singh Mumick, Vice President at Dotgo. "With RCS expected to reach 85 percent of mobile devices in France by year-end, we're excited to drive innovation, monetisation, and growth in this market."

RCS on Smartphones France

Currently, RCS is active on 55 percent of smartphones in France, providing businesses with a platform to deliver personalised and engaging content through dynamic and interactive messaging. Dotgo's global infrastructure processes over 1 billion RCS messages monthly and connects 74 operators in 23 countries.

Telecom Operators Back Nationwide RCS Adoption

Telecom operators in France expressed strong support for the initiative. "Partnering with Dotgo enables us to offer a seamless and scalable RCS messaging solution. We are excited to see the expansion of RCS in the country and look forward to working together to accelerate its adoption and monetisation," said Amelia Newsom-Davis, Director of Messaging and Payment at Orange.

Free Mobile also welcomed Dotgo's entry into the French market. "We're excited that Dotgo is bringing its global RCS expertise to France," said Dau Phi Nguyen, Carrier Account Manager at Free.

RCS Campaigns in France

Enterprise partners are already witnessing the impact of rich messaging. "Our RCS campaign for the Castle Race Series at Chateau de Chantilly delivered an 81 percent read rate and 93 percent unique user interaction," said Athene Pharo, Product Development Manager at BulkSMS, an A2P Messaging Services provider. "These results demonstrate RCS's ability to transform customer engagement."

As a Google partner and member of the Mobile Ecosystem Forum, Dotgo says it continues to lead innovation in the messaging space.