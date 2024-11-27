Dotgo Surpasses 10 Billion RCS Messages in 2024, Eyes Global Expansion

Dotgo, a Rich Communication Services (RCS) provider and a Gupshup company, announced on Tuesday that it has has crossed 10 billion RCS messages globally on its platform in 2024, marking a 5X growth compared to 2023. This highlights the growing adoption of RCS as a preferred messaging platform for enterprises globally, particularly in markets like India, Brazil, Mexico, Europe, and Africa, where the technology has seen exponential growth over the last year, the company said, adding that it has partnerships for delivery to over 70 carriers in more than 20 countries.









Apple’s Integration of RCS to Boost Global Reach

This milestone comes at a time when Apple has recently integrated RCS into its iOS ecosystem, bridging the gap between iPhone and Android users and further expanding RCS's global reach. With Apple's foray, Dotgo projects RCS' global reach to grow from 1.5 billion to over 3 billion devices by the end of 2025.

As RCS gradually takes over SMS, its consumer adoption is expected to grow, particularly in markets like the US, where SMS and iMessage have traditionally been dominant, the company said.

Strong Penetration and ROI Driving RCS Adoption

"RCS growth is driven by strong penetration and ROI across regions like India, Mexico, and Brazil, with mobile operators and OEMs, including Apple, supporting RCS as a core messaging standard. We expect RCS volumes to surpass traditional SMS volumes in many markets within the next 2-3 years, signaling a major shift within business-to-consumer communication," said Inderpal Singh Mumick, CEO, Dotgo.

Juniper Research Forecasts

According to Juniper Research's latest report, which the company cited, the RCS business messaging traffic is expected to reach 50 billion messages, globally, in 2025 and 200 billion messages by 2029. The study found that RBM will have a significant opportunity for growth in 2026, owing to increased operator support.

Dotgo’s Solutions

Dotgo's RBM platforms feature the RBM Hub and MaaP Messaging-as-a-Platform (MaaP), offering a comprehensive RCS Business Messaging solution. The RBM Hub connects to over 70 carriers in over 20 countries, enabling seamless onboarding and traffic routing for aggregators, ISVs, developers, and resellers worldwide.

Dotgo MaaP, pre-integrated with Google Jibe, provides RCS messaging capabilities, facilitating smooth API access, onboarding and verification across global carriers, according to the official release.