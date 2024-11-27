Orange Business Launches GenAI Solution to Simplify AI Adoption for Businesses



European telecommunications service provider Orange Business has announced the launch of its comprehensive GenAI solution, Live Intelligence, designed to simplify the deployment and management of artificial intelligence (AI) for businesses of all sizes and local authorities in France, with plans to expand to Europe soon. Orange reports that after being tested by over 50,000 employees over the past year, the solution is set to help companies increase operational efficiency while ensuring data security by providing access to the latest AI solutions.

Addressing the Shadow AI Challenge

According to Orange Business, Live Intelligence addresses the growing issue of "Shadow AI," where employees adopt unregulated AI tools like free online solutions, risking data leaks. The platform offers a user-friendly interface with pre-set prompts for tasks such as document analysis, summarising emails, preparing interviews or editing articles and drafting meeting notes, making it accessible for both novice and experienced users.

Tailored for Businesses of All Sizes

"The Live Intelligence range is enhanced with a new multi-LLM offering, catering to the needs of both beginner and experienced users. Simple to use and offered in SaaS mode, Live Intelligence, aims to accelerate the managed adoption of GenAI for all businesses, including SMEs that represent the core of the European economy," said Orange.

Data Management and Monitoring Tools

Offered as a SaaS solution, Live Intelligence is tailored to businesses of all sizes, especially SMEs. Additionally, it provides a secure environment, with all data hosted and managed in Europe. The platform allows companies to monitor the deployment and use of GenAI, such as the type of LLM, the number of users, and a consumption dashboard.

"Live Intelligence enables all businesses, regardless of their size or sector, to leverage the power of GenAI to improve operational efficiency and customer experience without compromising the security of their data. AI is more than just a technology; it represents a fundamental shift in how we envision future applications," said Aliette Mousnier-Lompre, Chief Executive Officer of Orange Business.

Future of GenAI in Business

With Gartner predicting that 80 percent of companies will adopt GenAI by 2026, Orange aims to overcome key adoption barriers such as high costs, technical complexity, and security concerns, offering a flexible, cost-effective solution for AI deployment.

Live Intelligence offers a complete GenAI solution, combining performance and ease of use at controlled prices, Orange Business said.