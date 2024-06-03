Orange Announces Completion of Merger of Romanian Subsidiaries

Creating a Converged Telecommunications Giant in Romania.

Highlights

  • Orange Romania merges ORO and OROC, forming a unified telecom powerhouse.
  • Orange Group to hold 80 percent of consolidated entity, signaling a significant shift in shareholding.
  • Seamless integration promises minimal changes to customer experience.

Orange announced the completion of the merger between Orange Romania (ORO) and Orange Romania Communications (OROC) through the integration of OROC by ORO. This merger allows the creation of a fully converged telecommunications operator as of June 1, 2024, the company said in a recent release.

Also Read: Orange Inks Agreement With Romanian Government to Merge ORO and OROC




Romanian Telecom Market

The consolidated company will provide fixed-mobile convergent services on the Romanian market, both for the residential and business segments. At the same time, it will stimulate investment and competition in the telecommunications sector in Romania, the official release said.

Shareholding Structure

As a result of the completion of the merger, the Orange Group will hold 80 percent of the share capital and the voting rights of the consolidated entity, while the Ministry of Research, Innovation, and Digitalisation will hold 20 percent of the share capital and voting rights.

According to Orange, the merger brings minimal changes to the day-to-day use of Orange services and will allow the company to remove barriers to full operational integration, meshing the customer databases belonging to both companies and IT systems into one unified experience for all customers.

Also Read: Orange and MASMOVIL Announce Joint Venture in Spain

Future Strategies and Objectives

"The merger between Orange Romania and Orange Romania Communications is a major step for Orange and marks the fruition of the process with the Government of Romania. This merger enables Orange Romania to fully implement its strategy to deliver best-in-class offers on mobile and fiber," Orange Europe said.

"The way ahead is now clear, and we will concentrate all our efforts on delivering an improved experience for customers while getting even closer to our main objective of becoming the preferred choice for convergent services in Romania," said Orange Romania.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

