Hrvatski Telekom Considers Establishment of Infrastructure Subsidiary

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Strategic Moves and 5G Network Upgrades in Croatian Telecom.

Highlights

  • Hrvatski Telekom considers subsidiary for mobile infrastructure management.
  • 3G network shutdown in Zagreb paves way for 4G and 5G advancements.
  • Operational efficiency and strategic flexibility at the forefront of HT Group's goals.

Croatian telecom group Hrvatski Telekom is contemplating creating a dedicated subsidiary to manage its passive mobile infrastructure assets. The company announced that it is considering separating its passive mobile infrastructure assets into a separate company that would be wholly owned by Hrvatski Telekom.

Hrvatski Telekom's Strategic Initiative

The company aims to determine whether establishing a dedicated subsidiary focused on infrastructure management would enhance operational efficiency of HT Group operations while also providing strategic flexibility.

The company said this decision will depend on the results of the analysis, followed by corporate approvals. Notably, the transfer of assets to the subsidiary is not anticipated to have a significant impact on the Group's consolidated financial results.

3G Shutdown and 5G Network Rollout

Meanwhile, in a network-related development around 5G, Hrvatski Telekom plans to shut down its 3G network in the City of Zagreb and its surroundings between July 8 and 12, 2024. This is the second Croatian region following the successful shutdown of the 3G network in Osijek and its surroundings, where the 3G network will be decommissioned, the company announced in May 2024.

The frequency freed up will be used to further enhance 4G and 5G technologies, the company said, noting that users with 2G or 3G devices without access to 4G and/or 5G technologies can continue using their services through 2G technology.

Hrvatski Telekom said the complete shutdown of the 3G Network is expected to be completed early next year.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

