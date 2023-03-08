Hrvatski Telekom Choses Nokia Converged Charging Sofware

Hrvatski Telekom, a leading player in the Croatian telecommunications industry and part of the Deutsche Telekom group, has selected Nokia's Converged Charging Software to help the Croatian operator modernize online Charging. Nokia's collaboration with Hrvatski Telekom is broadened by this agreement, as the latter already incorporates several Nokia products, such as Voice Core and other software applications.

Convergent Charging

The Charging engine is at the heart of the monetization system to enable effective 5G monetization. According to Nokia, a highly configurable Charging solution drives fast, automated offer creation with 5G SA Core Network integration. Convergent Charging brings both online-off-line charging systems to address 5G monetization use cases.

Introduced by 3GPP, the Charging Function (CHF), by collecting Network and Service Usage data, enables payments by understanding how much a user should be charged for consumed services. This allows Communication Service Providers (CSPs) to create new services and offers to roll these out quickly and efficiently to consumers.

Nokia Converged Charging (NCC)

Nokia Converged Charging (NCC) is a containerized, micro-service-based cloud-native charging solution that provides real-time rating and Charging capabilities for voice, data and SMS/MMS services used by Hrvatski Telekom prepaid and postpaid subscribers, enabling new monetization opportunities.

According to the statement, Nokia Converged Charging (NCC) uses a Charging configurator that utilizes an intuitive business user interface to quickly create new pricing and market offers, reducing the time required to onboard new customers and tap new commercial opportunities.

With this partnership, Nokia will enable Hrvatski Telekom with new capabilities to drive network monetization opportunities. Nokia's Charging solutions support leading communication service providers (CSPs) and over 1 billion subscribers globally.