BSNL Reduces Data Benefit on Its Popular Night Unlimited Prepaid Plan

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has silently reduced the data benefits of its most popular Night Unlimited Prepaid Plan. Popular BSNL Work From Home Rs 599 plan saw data reduction from its earlier offering of 5 GB per day, an indirect tariff hike. BSNL Prepaid Rs 599 plan is very popular with BSNL users, as no other telco offers such a plan with benefits bundled. Let's now look at the BSNL Rs 599 plan's current offering as part of the Women's Day Special Offer.

BSNL Prepaid Rs 599 Plan with Night Unlimited

Dubbed Work From Home Plan by BSNL, Rs 599 prepaid plan offers Night Unlimited and great data benefits for BSNL Users. BSNL Rs 599 WFH Plan offers customers Unlimited Voice calling and National Roaming, including MTNL Roaming areas of Delhi and Mumbai, Unlimited data with speed reduced to 40 Kbps after 3 GB high-speed data per day, 100 SMS per day along with Night Unlimited Free Data from 12 am to 5 am. Other benefits of the plan include Free BSNL Tunes, Zing Music, Astrocell and Gameon services. There are no popular OTT services bundled with the plan, however.

Earlier, the BSNL Rs 599 Plan used to offer 5 GB of data per day, but now the data benefits are reduced to 3 GB per day, which is an indirect hike. However, the Night Unlimited Free data and validity remain the same. BSNL offers unlimited data free between 12 am and 5 am every night during the plan's validity. Data used during this period won't affect the user's FUP (fair-usage-policy) data limit for the day. Unused validity can also be accumulated if recharged the BSNL Rs 599 plan within the validity period.

BSNL 4G Launch Soon

BSNL will soon launch 4G in India, as the equipment orders for 4G are underway. As part of the pilot project, BSNL will be pre-ordering the equipment for 200 sites that will be used to launch 4G in the three districts of Punjab, namely Ferozepur, Amritsar, and Pathankot.