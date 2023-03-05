BSNL Prepaid Trending Plans Right Now in March 2023

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-owned telecommunications company in India, offers its customers a wide range of prepaid mobile plans. Those customers in a good range of 4G and 3G networks enjoy the truly unlimited and heavy bundled data plans from BSNL. BSNL comes up with some reasonable offers now and then, and here are some trending BSNL Prepaid plans in various price segments for the month of March. In this story, let's look at some of the best trending BSNL Prepaid plans.

BSNL Rs 153 Prepaid Plan

Dubbed WOW Best deal ever, this BSNL Rs 153 Prepaid Plan comes with Unlimited Voice calling even on national roaming, 1 GB High-speed data with Unlimited 40 Kbps usage after high-speed quota, 100 SMS per day and Free BSNL Tunes with a validity of 26 days. Unused validity can also be accumulated if recharged the plan within the validity period.

BSNL Rs 229 Prepaid Plan

Dubbed Incredible Offer, BSNL Rs 229 prepaid plan offers customers unlimited voice calls, including national roaming, 2 GB Data per day with Unlimited usage at 40 Kbps after consumption of high-speed quota, 100 SMS per day and Challenges Arena Mobile gaming service with a validity of 1 Month. This means recharge on the same date every month.

BSNL Rs 397 Prepaid Plan

Dubbed Pay less Get More offer, BSNL Rs 397 prepaid Plan comes bundled with unlimited Voice calling including national roaming, 2 GB per day high-speed data and unlimited usage at restricted speeds of 40 Kbps, 100 SMS per day, BSNL Tunes and Lok Dhun benefits for 30 days along with plan validity benefit of 150 days. However, all the freebies this plan offers are only valid for 30 days.

BSNL Rs 666 Prepaid Plan

Dubbed Best seller pack of the day, the BSNL Rs 666 prepaid plan offers customers Unlimited Voice even on national roaming, 2 GB per day of high-speed data with unlimited usage at 40 Kbps, and 100 SMS per day with a validity of 105 days. In addition, BSNL users also get additional benefits of BSNL Tunes, Zing Music, Astrotelland GameOn services.

BSNL Rs 1198 Prepaid Plan

If you are looking for the cheapest 1-year plan, then this plan, dubbed Crazy offer, is for you. BSNL's Rs 1198 plan offers customers 300 voice minutes per month including national roaming, 3 GB high-speed data per month, and 30 SMS per month with a validity of 365 days. So for the 12 calendar months customers with get the free benefits every month. If the customer recharges with the same plan again, any unused validity will be added back to the total validity.

The plans discussed above are available in most of the telecom circles. However, some plans may be circle specific, which can be checked on the BSNL App or website.