Netflix is a magical place to watch countless movies and TV shows. Netflix is one of the top OTT platforms, delivering a wealth of streaming content we may delight ourselves with. Netflix movies cover many genres, and the streaming platform adds new ones monthly. The top 10 trending movies on Netflix India right now are worth watching because they include engrossing storylines, stunning images, and more. So if you're looking for some pleasure this week, make sure to watch these films.

Here are the top 10 movies currently trending on Netflix in India.

Waltair Veeraya

Veeraya is a well-known fisherman who is also skilled at sneaking items. ACP Vikram Sagar IPS, his egotistic stepbrother, is against his smuggling enterprise. Telugu action movie with Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja, and Shruti Haasan as the lead is directed by KS Ravindra.

We Have a Ghost

When Kevin's family learns that Ernest the ghost haunts their home, they become internet celebrities. The CIA targets them as Kevin and Ernest uncover Ernest's history. Jahi Di'Allo Winston, David Harbour, Anthony Mackie, and other actors can be seen in the action comedy movie. Christopher Landon was the director of the English movie.

Cirkus

In two different cities, two different families received two pairs of identical twins. They unexpectedly find themselves in the same town years later, confusing everyone in the area. Rohit Shetty's Hindi comedy film stars Ranveer Singh, Varun Sharma, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, and others.

Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam

Sundaram was a member of a group of Malayalis who were travelling from Velankanni back to Kerala. He begins acting like a native when the bus stops in a Tamil Nadu village, confusing the other passengers. The Malayalam drama film, which Lijo Jose Pellissery directs, also features Mammootty, Ramya Pandian, Ashokan, and others.

Thuvinu

A criminal mastermind and his crew devise a scheme to rob banks all around Chennai to track down the business that stole people's money. Samuthirakani, Ajith Kumar, Manju Warrier, and other actors play major roles. H. Vinoth is in charge of directing the Tamil action thriller.

Mission Manju

An Indian RAW agent searches for a hidden nuclear facility in 1970s Pakistan that would pose a threat to the free world. Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Parmeet Sethi, Zakir Hussain, and other notable actors play pivotal roles in the Hindi action thriller. Shantanu Bagchi directed the movie.

Quiet Place Part 2

The Abbot family still struggles to survive as they travel across uncharted territory. They understand that there are other dangers they must contend with besides the monsters who hunt by sound. The English sci-fi thriller stars Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Cillian Murphy, John Krasinski, and others. John Krasinski directed the movie.

DSP

The Son of a flower vendor gets into a confrontation with a vicious criminal. He decides to join the police force to stop such unfairness from occurring in society. Prabhakar and Vijay Sethupathi star in the titular parts. Ponram was the film's director of direction.

An Action Hero

When Maanav Khuranna is charged with murder, his acting career is at its height. His attempts to leave the nation cause his own life to resemble an action film. The Hindi action comedy, which Anirudh Iyer directs, also features Neeraj Madhav, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Ayushmann Khurrana.

Mission Impossible: Fallout

To disrupt a group of terrorists plotting simultaneous nuclear attacks on various cities, Ethan Hunt and his IMF team are in a race against time. Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill, Ving Rhames, and Simon Pegg play the main characters in the English action thriller. Christopher McQuarrie directed the movie.