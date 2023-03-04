7 Netflix Releases in March That Will Satiate Your OTT Craving

This year's first two months have been jam-packed with thrilling and entertaining new releases. There is never a shortage of entertainment today, with new movies being released in theatres every week. OTT services have been a blessing for many who don't enjoy the movie theatre experience. Most films that opened in theatres were followed by OTT releases a few weeks later. We no longer need to wait in long lines or go to crowded theatres because digital platforms cover everything. Netflix is at the forefront of all OTT platforms, keeping us all current with a number of new films coming out in March.

These seven films coming to Netflix in March will keep you entertained throughout the entire month.

Iratta

Twins with contrasting personalities are the subject of this film. When one of them suddenly passes away, the other person reflects on his life decisions. Rohit Krishnan is the director of this Malayalam film, which stars Joju George, Anjali, Srindaa, and Sreekanth Murali. In this list of films debuting on OTT in the first week of March, Iratta is one of the most eagerly anticipated releases.

Release date: 3 March 2023

Thalaikoothal

This film, based on a Tamil Nadu euthanasia rite, tells the story of a man who cannot afford to pay for his comatose father's medical care. The primary actors in this rural drama, which Jayaprakash Radhakrishnan directs, are Kathir and Samuthirakani.

Release date: 3 March 2023

Butta Bomma

This romantic drama, directed by Shouree Chandrashekar T Ramesh, is made by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banner of Sithara Entertainments in collaboration with Fortune Four Cinemas. With a plot that shows that love isn't all sunshine and butterflies, the film stars Anika Surendran, Arjun Das, and Surya Vasishta in the key parts. This weekend, see the riveting drama that director Vamsi Patchipulusu caught on camera.

Release date: 4 March 2023

Kuttey

This film shows how the tension increases as three roving gangs come into contact one rainy night on the outskirts of Bombay. Hindi criminal drama Kuttey features Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, and other actors. Aasmaan Bhardwaj directed this film.

Release date: 10 March 2023

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga

A flight attendant and her companion try to escape a loan shark's grasp by stealing gems. The theft, however, goes awry and becomes a hostage scenario in midair. Sunny Kaushal and Yami Gautham play key roles in this film. Ajay Singh is the director.

Release date: 24 March 2023

Heatwave

Young and ambitious Claire begins working for a wealthy businessman. She unintentionally becomes involved in his wife's affair. Sebastian Roche, Merritt Patterson, and Kat Graham are the main actors in this film. Ernie Barbarash is the director of Heatwave.

Release date: 1 March 2023

Kill Boksoon

Kill Boksoon, the most thrilling film debuting on Netflix in March will captivate you. It's challenging enough juggling work and personal obligations. The protagonist of this film is an assassin who also raises her teenage daughter alone. However, her life becomes much more challenging when she is put in a life-or-death circumstance. The film stars Leon, Koo Kyo-hwan, Sol Kyung-gu, Esom, and Jeon Do-yeon. Byun Sung-Hyun is the film's director.

Release date: 31 March 2023