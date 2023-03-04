5 OTT Releases to Watch in March 2023 on Netflix, Hotstar, Hoichoi, and ZEE5

Everyone has something to anticipate, from gripping thrillers to uplifting and historical plays. To help you choose from the many possibilities available, let's look at the most anticipated OTT launches for March 2023.

  • The online series Gulmohar is a drama that focuses on the complicated relationships of a family.
  • The first season of the well-liked Netflix criminal drama series YOU is based on Caroline Kepnes' 2014 book.
  • Taj: Split By Blood is an Indian period drama series.

Another festival-filled month has arrived. Holi, the festival of colours, one of North India's favourite celebrations, ushers in the celebratory mood of the start of the new year at the beginning of March. OTT platforms are preparing to provide their audiences with a wide selection of episodes and films in March.

Given the various possibilities, choosing what to watch next may be challenging. So that you can schedule your binge-watching appropriately, we will discuss the most anticipated OTT releases for March 2023.

Gulmohar

The online series Gulmohar, which stars Manoj Bajpayee, is a drama that focuses on the complicated relationships of a family getting ready to relocate to a new home in a new city. They plan to celebrate Holi together and delve into its mysteries before that. The cast of the series includes Sharmila Tagore, Suraj Sharma, Kaveri Seth, Amol Palekar, Simran, and Utsavi Jha.

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Release Date: March 3

Taj: Divided By Blood

Taj: Split By Blood is an Indian period drama series starring Dharmendra, Naseeruddin Shah, Rahul Bose, Aditi Rao Hydari, Zarina Wahab, Sandhya Mridul, Aashim Gulati, and Taaha Shah. The conflict for control amongst Akbar's three sons, Salim, Murad, and Daniyal, is at the center of the story, which takes place in the sixteenth century. It is a twisted tale about a power struggle full of hazardous politics, beautiful beauty, violent loves, chilly treachery, and bloodshed.

OTT Platform: Zee5
Release Date: March 3

Indubalar Bhater Hotel

The new Bengali online series Indubalar Bhater Hotel, which features Subhashree Ganguly in the lead role, is one of the most eagerly awaited and anticipated Bengali dramas of the year. Based on Kallol Lahiri's novel of the same name, the series is scheduled to launch on Hoichoi on March 8 and includes narratives and feelings related to Opar Bangla (East Bengal), or what is now Bangladesh, and Epar Bangla (West Bengal), following the split.

OTT Platform: Hoichoi
Release Date: March 8

You Season 4: Part 2

The first season of the well-liked Netflix criminal drama series YOU is based on Caroline Kepnes' 2014 book of the same name. In December 2018, Netflix started streaming it. Due to its success, the creators chose to base the second season on Kepnes' sequel novel, Hidden Bodies. In December 2019 and October 2021, respectively, the second and third seasons were released.

In the first season, Joe, a bookstore manager at Mooney's, begins pursuing and eventually dating Guinevere. In time, he develops into a serial killer. In the second season, Joe appears as Will Bettelheim, an Anavrin bookstore employee who later chases and dates Love.

The turbulent relationship between Joe Goldberg and Love, who is expecting his second child in a new suburban home, is continued in the third season. The fourth season's first episode recently made its Netflix debut on February 4, 2023.

OTT Platform: Netflix
Release Date: March 9

Murder Mystery 2

The upcoming American action comedy mystery - Murder Mystery 2 - is one of the highly anticipated series. The series, which is a follow-up to the 2019 film Murder Mystery, starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, centers on Nick and Audrey Spitz, who leave their jobs as police officers and hairdressers, respectively, to work exclusively as private investigators after cracking the case of the film's first murder.

OTT Platform: Netflix
Release Date: March 31

