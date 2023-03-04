CelcomDigi Expands Free 5G Trial Access

Malaysian operator, CelcomDigi brands Celcom and Digi announced the extension and expansion of 5G trial access. CelcomDigi announced that its free 5G trial access for Celcom customers for MEGA Postpaid, Xpax Postpaid and Xpax Prepaid will be extended until April 30, 2023. For Digi customers, CelcomDigi announced that its free trial 5G access is available to more Postpaid and prepaid customers.

Free trial 5G access

Celcom customers can experience the 5G network by subscribing to one of the eligible prepaid or postpaid plans. More Digi customers can experience Free trial of 5G access with the new 5G Booster for postpaid and prepaid plans. Starting March 01, 2023, Digi postpaid customers can enjoy the 5G Network by activating the new 5G Booster for RM 10 per month and starting March 16, 2023, Digi prepaid customers on select monthly internet plans can also experience 5G via the 5G Booster, which costs RM 10 per month.

Introductive Offer

As an introductory offer, the monthly fee for the 5G booster will be waived off for all activations during the trial period starting March 01 to April 30, 2023. After the trial period, the standard fee of RM10 per month will apply, and customers on Digi postpaid plans above RM90 will continue to enjoy the 5G Booster for free.

New 5G Booster for Prepaid and Postpaid

CelcomDigi introduced the new 5G Booster for customers to enjoy 5G on their existing postpaid or prepaid Internet plans. Customers can now use their monthly Internet quota across both our 4G and 5G networks. Digi customers interested in experiencing 5G need to choose one of the eligible postpaid or prepaid plans and activate the 5G Booster. Additionally, Digi Business customers with eligible rate plans can also benefit from a free trial of the 5G Booster.

More 5G Booster Options in Future

CelcomDigil also said it would soon introduce more 5G offers with more flexibility for customers to choose their preferred 5G experience. More details on these new products will be announced in Q2 2023.

Celcom and Digi Meger Completion

On December 01, 2022, Celcom and Digi announced the completion of the merger, marking a new chapter in Malaysia's digital journey. Both telcos combined strengths to serve more than 20 million customers on Malaysia's widest network. As a result, CelcomDigi will now serve the growing digital needs of consumers, SMEs, and large enterprises nationwide.

Digi signs agreement with DNB

Digi signed an agreement with Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) in October 2022 to access Malaysia's 5G Single Wholesale Network (SWN). Digi's announcement comes three weeks after signing a conditional share subscription agreement, through which Digi will acquire a 12.5% equity stake in DNB. DNB is responsible for deploying and managing the national 5G network and offering wholesale 5G services to licensed mobile network operators.

With this agreement, Digi subscribed to DNB's 5G wholesale network for 10 years to develop and offer end-customer retail services, including 5G connectivity. Digi will also continue investing and operating its core Network, Nationwide 4G+ Network and data centers. With the 5G SWN model, Digi expects a gradual shift from a traditional network ownership model towards a network leasing model for 5G.