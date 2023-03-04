BSNL Rs 797 Plan Details, Is it Good

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has been offering its customers a Rs 797 plan for a very long time. But this plan has recently gone through a change. As TelecomTalk reported on March 2, 2023, BSNL reduced the validity of four of its prepaid plans. One of the plans to receive a price cut was the Rs 797 plan. Now this plan comes with a validity of 300 days instead of the 365 days it used to come with. Apart from the cut in the total validity, the overall benefits of the plan remain the same. Let's take a look at the details of the Rs 797 plan from BSNL and determine whether it is a good offer for the customers.

BSNL Rs 797 Plan Details

The Rs 797 plan from BSNL now comes with a total validity of 300 days instead of the 365 days it used to come with. The state-run telco has not changed the other benefits of the plan. The customers get 2GB of daily data along with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day for the first 60 days as freebies. For the remaining 240 days, while your SIM card would be active, you won't get any freebies from the company.

In case you want data or voice calling, you will have to recharge with such vouchers. So is this plan a good offer? Well, in a way, it is still an excellent option if you just want to keep the SIM active. This is mostly meant for users who have kept their BSNL SIM as the second option and have a SIM of any private telco as the primary option.

This plan has definitely become more expensive than what it used to cost users. While there has been no change in the price, BSNL has reduced 65 days from the validity offered by this plan.

BSNL is Hiking Tariffs Indirectly

BSNL has been indirectly hiking the tariffs for customers in India. The state-run telco has reduced the benefits of several plans from its prepaid portfolio while keeping their price the same. This can trick many consumers into thinking they are still paying the same amount of money for the same services. It is a move that might not be good for the telco as it has been hard for it to keep customers in its network. Only people who are content with 2G and 3G networks are mostly using the services of BSNL.