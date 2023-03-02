BSNL Implements Indirect Tariff Hike, Reduces Validity of 4 Prepaid Plans

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has hiked the tariffs of four prepaid plans in an indirect manner. Instead of increasing the price of the plans, the state-run telco has reduced the benefits they came with. To be precise, BSNL has reduced the validity of these plans. The four plans which have been included in this indirect tariff hike are - Rs 107, Rs 197, Rs 397, and Rs 797. All of these plans were there already, but now, the state-run telco has reduced their validity. BSNL has been doing this for a long time, and it helps the telco in boosting its revenues as consumers would now have to recharge with the same plans more frequently than before. It would help BSNL in improving the cash inflow. Let's take a look at the validity changes these plans have gone through.

BSNL Four Prepaid Plans Which Received a Cut in their Validities

Firstly, it is the Rs 107 plan that used to come with 40 days of validity. Now this plan's validity has been trimmed to 35 days. The other benefits of this plan are the same: 3GB of data + 200 minutes of voice calling and BSNL Tunes for 35 days.

Then, there's the Rs 197 plan. This plan used to come with a validity of 84 days. However, now its validity has been reduced to 70 days. Earlier, with this plan, users got 2GB of daily data + unlimited calling + 100 SMS/day + Zing for 18 days. But now, it has been reduced to 15 days.

The third plan to get a cut in service validity is the Rs 397 plan which used to come with 180 days of validity but now only offers 150 days of validity. The freebies included with this plan earlier came for 60 days, but now, it has been halved to 30 days. The freebies of this plan include unlimited voice calling, 2GB of daily data, and 100 SMS/day. There is also free PRBT service and Lokdhun content.

Lastly, the Rs 797 plan, which used to come with 365 days of validity and 60 days of freebies, now comes with 300 days of validity and 60 days of freebies. The freebies remain the same - unlimited voice calling + 2GB daily data + 100 SMS/day.