Salt Partners SpaceX to Deliver Continuous Connectivity Across Switzerland

Sky's the limit, says Salt, a leading European telecommunications provider based in Switzerland, as it partners with SpaceX to provide continuous coverage through satellite technology. Salt says this is a first-of-its-kind agreement in Europe as it leverages SpaceX's Starlink satellite constellation along with its mobile network to connect Salt's current and future mobile customers to Starlink satellites. This partnership will enable Salt customers with enhanced connectivity and coverage.

First Telco Provider in Europe

According to the report, Salt is the first telco in Europe to announce such comprehensive connectivity to customers with full coverage across Switzerland. Salt customers can enjoy seamless usage, backup coverage and direct connections when roaming abroad via the networks of participating carriers.

Salt customers can use the service without extra equipment or handset change. With Starlink satellite technology and Salt's world-class network, which provides 99.9% of network coverage throughout Switzerland, Salt says it can end the struggles to cover the challenging Swiss terrain and topography.

Service Starts from 2024

In a joint statement, the technology partners said that starting in 2024, customers can stay connected and share their experiences from anywhere through text messaging. The service gradually expands to voice and data in 2025.

Tariff and Pricing

Salt customers on premium tariffs, residential or business, can use the service for free and for other plans, the service will be available as an add-on.

Salt and SpaceX are also inviting carriers worldwide to join hands with them in this initiative to enable customers to roam globally on the direct-to-cell network on participating carrier networks.

99.9% Network Coverage through Switzerland

In early February, Salt announced that its network coverage in Switzerland approached 100%. Salt said this is a major milestone for the company in terms of its Network journey after exceeding 99.7% earlier last year and 99.8% in the autumn of 2022. All salt customers can benefit from the 99.9% network coverage based on the combined 3G, 4G and 5G signals.