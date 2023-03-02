Vodafone Idea Onboards Atrangii on Vi App

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in India, has announced the onboarding of the Atrangii platform on the Vi app. For the unaware, Atrangii is a premium OTT (over-the-top) content platform. With this partnership, the telco's customers will be able to consume the premium content of Atrangii at no additional cost. Atrangii has a large library of content with some major titles such as Panchali, The Devil Inside, The Golden Harvest, Tandoor, The Bull of Dalal Street, Paper and more.

Note that the content will be available for the customers on Vi Movies & TV. The subscription to Vi Movies & TV doesn't come with every prepaid plan. Select prepaid plans offer the benefit of Vi Movies & TV, and then all the postpaid plans come with it. Vi app offers customers access to premium content from several platforms today.

Platforms such as Discovery, ShemarooMe, Hungama, YuppTV, SonyLIV, ZEE5 and more are included in the offering of Vi Movies & TV. There are also 400+ Live TV channels that are available for customers inside the Vi app. Vi app is available for both iOS and Android customers, and it allows users to not only watch OTT content but also play games and recharge their SIMs.

Vodafone Idea has been partnering with several companies to onboard them on the Vi app. The telco is trying to build a Super app here and wants users to spend as much time as possible on the Vi app. That would enable Vi to generate data sets on customers as well as also make money through the partnerships.

The telco also recently brought a new prepaid plan silently for the customers. Vi added a new Rs 296 plan for the customers, which comes with a service validity of 30 days and offers 25GB of bulk data, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day.