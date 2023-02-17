Sunrise Acquires Cable Networks in Five Towns

Sunrise, the wholly owned subsidiary of Liberty Global and the largest private telecommunications company in Switzerland, offers industry-leading mobile, Internet, TV and fixed network services for private and business customers. As a long-term partner of the cable network providers in Dottikon, Dintikon, Boniswil, Mogelsberg and Ebersol, Sunrise has taken over these cable networks run by four cooperatives with retroactive effect from January 01, 2023.

Sunrise takes over Cable Networks

These four takeovers are a result of years of collaboration. As a result, approximately 4,500 connected households will continue to have access to Sunrise products now.

Benjamin Meier, President of Dottikon AGD, says: "The example of the Dottikon AGD Antenna Cooperative highlights the benefits for the parties involved in the sale. Dottikon AGD is convinced that the sale of its hybrid fiber-coaxial (HFC) cable network to Sunrise is in its customers' best interest. Our aim is to ensure that the communications infrastructure continues to meet the challenges and demands of digitization. Sunrise is perfectly equipped to embrace the digital trends of the future and will also be able to cater for all its customers' future needs."

"Christophe Millet, Head of Partner Networks at Sunrise, is also a staunch advocate of the takeover of the Dottikon cable network and the other three networks. These four takeovers allow us to increase our visibility as an infrastructure provider. We're also delighted to be able to provide our innovative products and services to local residents based on a solid foundation of future-proof infrastructure," he added.

Gigabit Internet Experience

Sunrise's product range includes 1 Gbps internet and a personalized TV experience that customers can enjoy with TV Box or on the go with a smartphone TV app.

Sunrise Acquires Telecom Business of EBL

Earlier in January 2023, Sunrise and EBL announced the successful completion of the takeover of the telecom division of EBL. Sunrise has acquired the telecom business of long-standing partner EBL with retroactive effect from January 01, 2023. EBL has been a Network partner of Sunrise for 18 years now.

With this, a total of 60,000 telecom customers currently connected in the regions of Liestal, Laufen, Romandy, and Bern, as well as in Emmental and Entlebuch, will continue to have access to the Sunrise products and services.