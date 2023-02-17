Bharti Airtel, India's leading telecommunications provider, just announced the launch of its 5G Plus services in five new cities of Odisha. Now Bharti Airtel customers in Bhawanipatna, Dhenkanal, Jharsuguda, Paradeep and Bargarh can enjoy Airtel 5G Plus services. The company's 5G Plus services are already live in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Rourkela, Puri, Anugul, Sambalpur, Berhampur and Balasore. With the launch of 5G services in five new cities, Airtel 5G Plus is live in 13 cities of Odisha. Let's now look at the areas covered by Airtel 5G Plus.

Airtel 5G Plus covered areas in Odisha

Airtel 5G Plus in Bhawanipatna

Airtel 5G Plus is currently operational in the following areas of Bhawanipatna: Bazarpada, Pardeshipada, and Medinipura/Kusumsila.

Airtel 5G Plus in Dhenkanal

Airtel 5G Plus is currently operational in the following areas of Dhenkanal: Gudianali, Station Bazar, Dakhinakali Road, and Kanchan Bazar.

Airtel 5G Plus in Jharsuguda

Airtel 5G Plus is currently operational in the following areas of Jharsuguda: Sarbahal, Badmal, Purna, Kisan Chowk, Biju Nagar, Budhapada, and Gourpada Road.

Airtel 5G Plus in Paradeep

Airtel 5G Plus is currently operational in the following areas of Paradeep: IFFCO Chowk, PPL Township, Bijay Chandrapur, PPL Square, Chunabeleri

Airtel 5G Plus in Bargarh

Airtel 5G Plus is currently operational in the following areas of Bargarh: Bhatli Road, Bandutikira, Police Station Area, and Ambapalli.

Bharti Airtel plans to expand its network in the coming days, making its 5G Plus services accessible in multiple locations within these cities.

Airtel Advantage

With this launch in five new cities of Odisha, the count of Airtel 5G Plus cities goes to 103. Airtel 5G Plus works on all 5G smartphones and promises to deliver customers up to 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds and the best voice experience. Existing data plans will work on 5G until roll-out is complete. No SIM change is needed as the existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled.

You can check out the exact Airtel 5G Plus launch details, circles, spectrum holdings and locations of 5G availability in India on the page here.

Airtel has recently launched Airtel 5G Plus services in the entire Northeast region of India. Bharti Airtel plans to expand Airtel 5G Plus services to 300 cities by March 2023 and cover all Urban areas by March 2024.