Airtel 5G Plus Launched in 10 New Cities of Bihar

Bharti Airtel just announced the launch of its 5G Plus services in five new cities in Bihar. Now Bharti Airtel customers in Begusarai, Katihar, Kishanganj, Purnia, Gopalganj, Barh, Bihar Sharif, Bihta, Nawada and Sonepur can enjoy Airtel 5G Plus services. The company's 5G Plus services are already live in Muzaffarpur, Bodh Gaya, Bhagalpur and Patna. With the launch of 5G services in ten new cities, Airtel 5G Plus is live in 14 cities of Bihar. Let's now look at the areas covered by Airtel 5G Plus.

Airtel 5G Plus covered areas in New Cities of Bihar

The roll-out of Airtel 5G Plus services will be implemented gradually as the company builds its network and progresses towards completion.

Airtel 5G Plus in Begusarai

Airtel 5G Plus is currently operational in the following areas of Begusarai: Vishwanath Nagar, Sahzanand Nagar, Power House Chowk, Lohiya Nager, Hemra Chowk.

Airtel 5G Plus in Katihar

Airtel 5G Plus is currently operational in the following areas of Katihar: Lohia Nagar, Mircha Bari, Sangram Chowk, Teengachiya, Naya Tola.

Airtel 5G Plus in Kishanganj

Airtel 5G Plus is currently operational in the following areas of Kishanganj: Dey Market, Halim Chowk, Khagra, Caltex Chowk, Paschim Palli

Airtel 5G Plus in Purnia

Airtel 5G Plus is currently operational in the following areas of Purnia: Bhatha Bazar, Rambagh, Madhubani, Rangbhumi Maidan, Gulab Bagh

Airtel 5G Plus in Gopalganj

Airtel 5G Plus is currently operational in the following areas of Gopalganj: Bus Stand, Yadav Pur Chowk, Gopalganj Kachahari, Hospital Chowk, Jangalia Mohalla

Airtel 5G Plus in Barh

Airtel 5G Plus is currently operational in the following areas of Barh: Station Road Barh, Athmalgola, Barh Bazar, ANDAL, Pandarak

Airtel 5G Plus in Bihar Sharif

Airtel 5G Plus is currently operational in the following areas of Bihar Sharif: Purani Bus Stand Road, Sohsarai, Mangla Sthan, Pool Par, Ramchandar Pur

Airtel 5G Plus in Bihta

Airtel 5G Plus is currently operational in the following areas of Bihta: Bihta Chowk, ESIC Hospital, Kateshar Road, Mahadeva Road, Rajpur

Airtel 5G Plus in Nawada

Airtel 5G Plus is currently operational in the following areas of Nawada: 3 Number Bus Stand , Bhagat Singh Chowk , ITI , Prajatantra Chowk , Sadbhawna Chowk

Airtel 5G Plus in Sonepur

Airtel 5G Plus is currently operational in the following areas of Sonepur: Gola Bazar, Pahleza, Sabalpur, Govind Chowk, Bajrang Chowk

Bharti Airtel says the company will expand its network to cover a wider range of locations within these cities, thus providing its services to more customers.

Airtel Advantage

With this launch in ten new cities of Bihar, the count of Airtel 5G Plus cities goes to 113. Existing data plans will work on 5G until roll-out is complete. No SIM change is needed as the existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled.

You can check out the exact Airtel 5G Plus launch details, circles, spectrum holdings and locations of 5G availability in India on the page here.

Airtel has recently launched Airtel 5G Plus services in five new cities in Odisha, taking the total count of Airtel 5G Plus cities in Odisha to 13. Bharti Airtel plans to expand Airtel 5G Plus services to 300 cities by March 2023 and cover all Urban areas by March 2024.