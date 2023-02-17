Over 12.49 Million MNP Requests were Made in Dec 2022: TRAI

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has published the monthly performance indicator report for December 2022. As per the report, a total of 12.49 million mobile number portability (MNP) requests were made during the last month of 2022. Out of the total requests made, 7.24 million requests came from Zone-1 (North and West India), and the remaining 5.25 million requests came from Zone-2 (East and South India). At the end of the month, the total MNP requests made so far reached 784.43 million.

In November 2022, TRAI data shows that 12.02 million MNP requests were made. The figure for November is not much different from what was witnessed in December. It is worth noting that not every MNP request necessarily results in the porting of the SIM to a different network. But what it does highlight is the fact that several million consumers are not very happy with the kind of services they are getting.

Read More - Airtel Added Almost 6 Million Active Users in Dec 2022, Much More than Jio

The telecom operators in India have been asked by the TRAI to meet a certain minimum benchmark when it comes to the quality of service (QoS) provided to consumers. In fact, the government is working on different QoS norms for 5G. Since the time 5G started rolling out in the country, subscribers have seen a rise in issues such as call drops and poor network connection. As per the telcos, it is a temporary situation and will be resolved once the devices are more optimised to be connected to the 5G networks.

Read More - Airtel Prepaid Plans that Come with Promising Benefits

In MNP Zone-I (Northern and Western India), the highest number of requests to date have been received in Uttar Pradesh-East (about 64.34 million), followed by Maharashtra (about 63.72 million) service area.

In MNP Zone-II (Southern and Eastern India), the highest number of requests to date have been received in Madhya Pradesh (about 57.80 million), followed by Karnataka (about 57.59 million).