Airtel Prepaid Plans that Come with Promising Benefits

If you are an Airtel user, we have a list of a few prepaid plans that won't disappoint you in case you are looking for OTT (over-the-top) benefits as well as a ton of data. Airtel is arguably one of the best options in India if you want to consume 4G services. The telco is also rolling out 5G now. Airtel offers a ton of options for consumers to choose from. Selecting the plan which could be the best for you is tedious work, right? Well, worry not; we have a list of plans that you can choose from in case you want something out of the best picks from Airtel.

Airtel Best Prepaid Plans for Consumers Today

Whether you need OTT benefits or not, Airtel has plans for everyone. You can choose from packs offering Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and Airtel Xstream, or you can just choose packs which offer data, voice calling and SMS benefits for basic use. The first plan that we want to mention here is the Rs 999 plan.

The Rs 999 plan is one of our top picks because it comes with Amazon Prime Membership, something that no other prepaid plan in the industry offers. Then, with this plan, users get 2.5GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. The validity of the Rs 999 plan is 84 days, and the Prime Membership also comes for 84 days only. There are other Airtel Thanks benefits, such as Airtel Xstream, Airtel Payments Bank RewardsMini subscription, Apollo 24|7 Circle and more included.

The second plan on the list from Airtel is the Rs 839 plan. This is a very decent plan as well. With the Rs 839 plan, users get 2GB of daily data along with truly unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. This plan comes with a validity of 84 days and also bundles additional benefits for the consumers. Benefits such as Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for three months, Xstream app, RewardsMini subscription, Apollo 24|7 Circle, and Rs 100 cashback on FASTag transactions are offered to the consumers. There is also free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music included with the plan.

The next plan on the list is the Rs 1799 plan. This plan comes with a total validity of 365 days. If you are wondering why this year-long validity prepaid plan is so affordable, it is because, with this plan, users get a total of 24GB of data only. There are four additional benefits offered with this plan - Apollo 24|7 Circle, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, free Hellotunes and Wynk Music. This plan is made for people who primarily use their mobile connections for voice calling.

You should also check out the Rs 699 plan from Airtel. It has a modest validity of 56 days and offers unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, with 3GB of daily data. But the special thing about this plan is that it bundles the Amazon Prime membership for 56 days at no additional cost for the consumers. There are other additional benefits such as Xstream App, Apollo 24|7 Circle, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag recharges, and more.

If you want to spend a little less but still want OTT benefits and decent validity, then you can also check out the company's Rs 359 plan. This plan has a validity of one month and comes with 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. The OTT benefit included with this plan is Xstream App. Just like all the above-mentioned plans, this plan also has several additional benefits which can be claimed via Airtel Thanks.

A shoutout to the following plans: Rs 296 (25GB for 30 days), Rs 399 (2.5GB for 28 days with Disney+ Hotstar) and Rs 3359 plan (offers both Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video for one year with 2.5GB of daily data for 365 days).