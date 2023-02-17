Has BSNL Improved its Landline Services in the Last Few Years

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) might have improved its landline services in the last few years. The state-run telco has received very few grievances between 2020 and 2022 for its landline services. According to an ET report, the minister of state (MoS) for Communications, Devusinh Chauhan, said in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha that the grievances received through the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) related to BSNL landline services were 2,341 in 2020, 1175 in 2021, and 524 in 2022. The number of complaints has actually reduced each year that followed.

What's the exact reason behind this has not been specified by the telco or the government. But one possible reason could be that BSNL has actually improved its services in the last few years. BSNL has received two revival packages since 2019, and that has helped the telco in expanding its business and surviving despite offering legacy network services.

BSNL is one of the largest wireline service providers in India. The telco has been losing market share to the private companies because of the incapacity to innovate and expand as fast as the private telecom companies can do. However, the fact that there have been lesser grievances means that BSNL is doing something right.