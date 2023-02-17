Top-Rated Telugu Web Series on Disney+Hotstar That You Should Not Miss

The Telugu cinema industry has entered a new age. Web series on OTT platforms are extremely popular with the audience and have opened up new opportunities for the entertainment business. Makers have been developing captivating plotlines and creating an increasing number of web series for the OTT audience with a great deal of attention and appeal. Here are the popular Telugu web series you cannot miss on Disney+Hotstar if you share their passion.

See the list of the best Telugu web series on Disney+Hotstar that you should not miss.

Fall

Fall is a multilingual mystery-thriller television series that centres on an amnesic patient who has trouble remembering the past and has trust issues. The main character finds it difficult to trust even her closest friends and family after an aborted suicide attempt. A secret buried deep inside her head must be found to solve the puzzle. Anjali, Sonia Agarwal, and Santhosh Prathap play the series' three main characters. The series is available as Hotstar specials.

Parampara

A political crime drama called Parampara features Jagapathi Babu, Sarath Kumar, Naveen Chandra, and other notable actors in pivotal parts. The conflict between the two brothers plays a significant role in Vizag's political status, which is followed by the plot of Parampara. The conflict intensifies as the brothers' sons compete against one another in college elections. What occurs next is demonstrated through several intriguing scenarios, mind tricks, and conflicts. Season 1 of the show debuted in December 2021, and season 2 followed in July 2022.

November Story

A seven-episode television series called November Story is based on the life of Ganesan. Anuradha (Tamannaah), an ethical hacker, lives with her father, Ganesan (GM Kumar of Avan Ivan), a crime novelist. The father-daughter team was doing well until Ganesan develops Alzheimer's disease and was discovered at a murder scene with no memory of what transpired. Ram Subramanyam is the series' director, and Tamannaah Bhatia plays the series' main character.

Live Telecast

The lead cast of this Telugu web series, which Venkat Prabhu directs, also features Kajal Aggarwal, Anandhi, Priyanka, and others. The protagonist of the narrative is a TV program director who will stop at nothing to win the TRP competition, and her lucky break comes in the form of a purportedly haunted mansion in a rural hill station.

9 Hours

Three criminals seek to pull off an impossible feat, perform three bank heists within nine hours, and return to prison before anybody finds out in this crime thriller Telugu web series on Disney+Hotstar. Preethi Asrani, Madhu Shalini, Taraka Ratna, and more leading actors can be found in this highly regarded web series' cast.