Top 5 New Short Films to Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar This Sunday

There's no better way to spend your Sunday than watching one of these five short movies on Disney Plus Hotstar. They'll make you laugh, weep, and reflect on life, in addition to being entertaining. Watch as many narratives come to life before your eyes, ready to take you on an interesting journey. Plan a lunchtime gathering with friends to watch some quality OTT content like these short movies on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Chaska: The Addiction

Nikhil Pandey, Rahul Shenoy, and other actors star in a horror short film about a young boy who has an addiction to scaring people. He grows up continuing his crazy addiction to scaring people with a rifle that he developed as a child. But a cruel twist of fate makes everything wrong. Watch the Disney+Hostar shorts to see what happens.

Make Her happy

This short film, which stars Avinash Sachdev, Dipna Patel, and Ariah Agarwal, is about a couple that decides to get married after dating for some time. Watch what happens when they encounter issues as the husband's former flame reappears in his life.

Rest of the Night

Starring Vishwas Kini and Kriti Kulhari in lead roles, the film is a story of love and turmoil. A couple in love experiences highs and lows in their relationship as it progresses through harrowing stages of life. Watch the related short film without an out!

Paani

A tribal woman seeking water and a man crossing paths on a barren road. In this horror short film, long-hidden revelations arise when he goes outside to assist her. Lead actors in the ensemble include Vinay Mishra, Preethy Ali, and Pallavi Rohatgi.

Pilibhit

The protagonist of this drama, played by Joyoshree Arora, Raj Arjun, and Vicky Ahuja, is a flute maker who is scared of a man-eating tiger. He adopts extreme measures to combat his daily struggles but soon finds himself compelled to reflect on his moral stance in life. Visit Disney Plus Hotstar to view the short film.

