Most of us are anticipating what entertainment options OTT platforms will offer as the February second week begins. However, Disney Plus Hotstar's content appears to be extremely promising. Throughout the month, Hotstar will pamper us with movies, web series, and documentaries. Check out these movies and web series launching on Disney Plus Hotstar in February to keep you entertained and occupied. Enjoy yourself while bingeing on them!

The list of new films and web series that will be available on Disney Plus Hotstar in February is below.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

After King T'Challa's passing, his sister Shuri and Queen Ramonda strive to defend their country from external threats. This Marvel film, which Ryan Coogler directed, also stars Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong'o, and others in significant parts.

Release Date: February 01, 2023

The Mandalorian- Season 3

The story recounts the exploits of a lone bounty hunter in the outer ring after the empire has been vanquished. This American television series, which is based on Star Wars, stars Pedro Pascal, Carl Weathers, Emily Swallow, and other noteworthy actors.

Release Date: February 01, 2023

Sembi

Anbu, a bus, tells the stories of its 24 passengers as it travels from Kodaikanal to Dindigul. As viewers, we get a peek into each traveller's life journey. This Tamil-language thriller, which Prabhu Solomon directs, also stars Kovai Sarala and Ashwin Kumar Lakshmikanthan in the key roles.

Release Date: February 03, 2023

Because We Forget Everything

When his fiancee vanishes, a mystery writer's life takes a turn for the worse. As he sets out to discover her, he becomes aware that he might not be aware of his girlfriend's genuine identity. Hiroshi Abe, Miki Sakai, Oshima Yuko, and other prominent actors are in the key roles of this Japanese-language thriller series, which Yukiko Sode directs.

Release Date: February 03, 2023

Not Dead Yet

Nell Stevens, who is broke and recently divorced, attempts to rebuild her life and resumes her previous job as an obituary writer. Gina Rodriguez, Hannah Simone, Lauren Ash, Rick Glassman, and other renowned actors had prominent parts in this American television program.

Release Date: February 09, 2023

Hansika’s Love Shaadi Drama

The opulent wedding of Hansika Motwani, which took place in Jaipur in December, will be shown in the documentary film. This reality series will also show the behind-the-scenes activities that occurred before and during the wedding. In the series, Hansika Motwani and Sohael Kathuriya have significant parts.

Release Date: February 10, 2023

J-Hope In the Box

This documentary chronicles the creation of J-debut Hope's solo album, Jack In the Box. The documentary follows the artist throughout each phase of the album's creation. The documentary, which HYBE made, includes J-Hope.

Release Date: February 17, 2023

The Night Manager

The only person who can stop a dangerous gun dealer who is staying at a hotel is the night manager. In this Hindi-language thriller series, which Sandeep Modi directs, significant roles are played by Aditya Roy Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, and others.

Release Date: February 17, 2023