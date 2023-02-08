This February, Don’t Miss These Movies and Web Series on ZEE5

We're all anticipating the best entertainment as February gets underway. OTT platforms are ready to pamper us with weekly releases of new films and web shows. In comparison, Zee5 is not any less. Zee5 has a large collection of Indian movies and TV shows across various languages and genres. New entertainment certainly seems good, from Salaam Venky, starring Kajol, to Lost, starring Yami Gautam. So don't miss out on these latest films and web series that are debuting on Zee5 in February if you want some back-to-back excitement.

The list of movies and web series premiering on Zee5 in February is provided below.

Veekam

By making a small error, three forensic surgeons become entangled in a murder case. They fight to establish their innocence. This Malayalam thriller is directed by Sagar and has notable performances by Dhyan Sreenivasan, Aju Varghese, Dayyana Hameed, and others.

Release Date: 3 February 2023

Roktokorobi

After one of his patients commits suicide, Satyaki decides to end his career as a psychologist. Later, when he pays his aunt a visit, he finds himself embroiled in a complicated mystery. This Bengali thriller series is directed by Sayantan Ghosal and stars Vikram Chatterjee, Raima Sen, Tulika Basu, and others in the key parts.

Release Date: 3 February 2023

Vedha

The story of Vedha and his daughter, who are on a murdering spree, is told in the movie, which is set in the 1980s. Cop Rama is pursuing them. This Kannada action thriller is directed by Harsha and has outstanding performances by Shiva Rajkumar, Aditi Sagar, Ganavi Laxman, and others.

Release Date: 10 February 2023

Salaam Venky

Due to his Duchenne muscular dystrophy diagnosis, Venky is expected to pass very young. But he succeeds in winning people over with his want to live. This Hindi movie is directed by Revathi and has Rajeev Khandelwal, Vishal Jethwa, and Kajol in the key roles. The life of a teenage chess player named Kolavennu Venkatesh served as the basis for the narrative.

Release Date: 10 February 2023

Lost

Vidhi, a crime reporter, is on a quest to locate a missing college student. She unearths sinister secrets as she searches. This Hindi-language thriller film is directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury and stars Yami Gautam, Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna, and others.

Release Date: 16 February 2023