BSNL 4G and 5G, How it Can Make Huge Difference

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has been working to roll out indigenous 4G for a long time in India. The state-run telco would beat Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea (Vi) in bringing the widest indigenous 4G network in the country. What would be even more special for BSNL is that it would be able to upgrade to 5G with homegrown technology as well. Thus, unlike the private telcos, who have been working with European telecom gear vendors, BSNL wouldn't have to rely on anyone when it comes to rolling out 5G.

BSNL's 4G is expected to launch in the second half of 2023. The telco confirmed this via a tweet a few weeks back. There are also reports that thousands of villages will be getting 4G network services from BSNL in the near future. If BSNL is able to launch 4G and 5G, it can make a huge difference in the Indian market. Here are some things that BSNL can change forever.

BSNL Could Uproot the Competition

BSNL isn't likely going to be the first option for many consumers; however, due to its affordable nature, it could make for a great option as a secondary SIM card for many users. Especially when the private telcos are looking to raise tariffs, BSNL can make a big difference by offering lower-priced services. This would help in the digital push as more people would be able to access affordable mobile services.

BSNL could eat up the low-paying market share of all the private telecom operators. It would also enable the private telcos to keep high-paying customers, something that Airtel wants to do. The more high-paying customers that the private telcos have, the better will be their average revenue per user (ARPU) per month figure.

BSNL Would Take the Load Off the Private Networks

The presence of BSNL with 4G and 5G network services would also enable the users of all the telcos to get better services overall. Since the telcos have a limited capacity in their networks, as BSNL launches 4G, users from the congested networks of the private telcos would be able to shift to BSNL's networks. This would reduce the burden from the networks of the private operators and would enable a better service experience for everyone.

Also, with 4G and 5G, BSNL would be able to generate more revenues in case it can provide decent quality services to customers.