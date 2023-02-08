Indian DTH Market Keeps Losing Subscribers in Q2 FY23

The Direct-to-Home (DTH) market is continuously losing subscribers in India. The falling trend is likely to continue because of the rapid growth of OTT (over-the-top) content platforms and the wide reach of the internet in the country. The Indian DTH market shrunk by 2.17% in Q2 FY23. The data was published by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) in its quarterly performance indicator report. From 67.04 million subscribers during the first quarter, the market fell to 65.58 million subscribers.

While the DTH market in India keeps on falling, Tata Play has maintained its leadership position amongst the DTH players. During the quarter, Tata Play had the largest share of the market, with over 33.03% of users under its belt. Bharti Telemedia, which runs Airtel Digital TV, had 26.49% of the market share. Dish TV and Sun Direct were in the third and fourth positions with 21.67% and 18.81% market shares, respectively.

While Dish TV lost market share on a quarterly basis, the other three DTH operators saw their subscribers grow. The DTH operators have also understood that OTT content is the future, and thus, instead of competing with the inevitable, the DTH companies have integrated OTT offerings into their own ecosystem. DTH players in India are offering bundled OTT subscriptions to offer maximum value to entertainment seekers at the most affordable costs.