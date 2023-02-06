POCO X5 Pro 5G Launched in India with Snapdragon 778G and 108MP Camera

The POCO X5 5G series has made its global debut today. POCO has also launched the POCO X5 Pro 5G for the Indian market. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. During the launch event, POCO said that it is a smartphone meant for content creators. This is because it has an impressive camera with a 108MP primary sensor. It also has a huge display with support for 120Hz refresh rate to deliver a very smooth experience to the consumers. The smartphone is said to run on MIUI 14 out of the box.

POCO X5 Pro 5G Price in India

POCO X5 Pro 5G comes in two memory variants in India: 6GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB for Rs 22,999 and Rs 24,999, respectively. The device will go on sale in India starting at 6 PM on February 6, meaning today. Under the special early access sale today, POCO is offering the smartphone at a discount where the base variant would be available for Rs 20,999, and the higher memory variant would be available for Rs 22,999. Upon a full swipe or EMI from the credit or a debit card of ICICI Bank, users can get an instant discount of Rs 2000. There's also an exchange offer which can further reduce the price of the smartphone by Rs 2000 for you.

POCO X5 Pro 5G Specifications in India

POCO X5 Pro 5G comes with a 6.67-inch XInfinity AMOLED display with support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. The display also comes with support for 120Hz refresh rate along with the protection of Gorilla Glass 5 on the top, which is impressive. Since it is IP53 rated, the POCO X5 Pro can handle dust and water splash comfortably. The display is also HDR10+ certified, and with 1920Hz PWM Dimming technology that the device incorporates, users can watch their favourite content anytime at any place.

The smartphone features a 108MP primary sensor at the rear. Along with this camera sensor, there's an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. Users can record videos at 4K @30fps with this smartphone. There's a 16MP selfie snapper at the front for selfies and video calling. The device packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. It supports 7 relevant 5G bands and works across all Indian carriers. It also has a 3.5mm headphone jack.