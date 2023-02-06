Airtel Rs 99 Plan Removed? Here’s the Next Best Alternative

Bharti Airtel has removed its Rs 99 prepaid plan from nine circles and is also expected to remove it from more circles in the near future. Before the Rs 99 plan, users were recharging with the Rs 79 plan. There also used to be a Rs 49 plan in 2021. But in a span of two years, the new base plan has crossed the Rs 150 mark from Airtel. So, users who used to recharge with the Rs 49 plan had to shift to the Rs 79 plan in 2021. Then after the tariff hikes in December 2021, the next best alternative after the Rs 79 plan was removed was the Rs 99 plan. Now, Airtel has also removed the Rs 99 plan, and it is only the beginning of 2023.

Airtel Rs 99 Plan Removed, What Should You Recharge With Now?

After the removal of the Rs 99 plan, Airtel users can opt for the Rs 155 plan. This is the next best alternative available for the users of the telco. This is not a full-scale tariff hike from Airtel, as all the other tariffs remain unaffected. Only the users on the prepaid plans below Rs 155 will have to recharge with a higher tariff now.

The Rs 155 plan from Airtel comes with 1GB of data, unlimited voice calling, 24 days of validity, and 300 SMS. The additional benefits offered by the plan are free Hellotunes and Wynk Music free.

While users would have to spend more money, they will at least get unlimited voice calling. But yes, the validity of this plan is not that big, so you will have to recharge with the Rs 155 plan again after 24 days.

Why is Airtel Removing Rs 99 Plan for Users?

Bharti Airtel has an average target revenue per user (ARPU) per month of Rs 300 in the coming years. It will only be possible if the telco gradually keeps hiking the tariffs. The ARPU per month of Airtel at the end of Q2 FY23 was Rs 190. In Q3 FY23, it is expected to touch Rs 194. Bharti Airtel has said time and again that it doesn't have problems with hiking tariffs before the other players.

The other telcos would likely join the efforts of Airtel to hike tariffs for prepaid consumers. It would enable the telcos to improve their profit margins and get a better return on their investments, which they haven't been able to do because of low tariffs for years now.