OnePlus Cloud 11 Launch Event: Everything You Should Know

OnePlus Cloud 11 launch event is only a day away from taking place. It is scheduled for February 7, 2023, and will start live streaming at 7:30 PM from the official YouTube channel of OnePlus. The event is also open to the public, who can visit by getting the tickets on Paytm Insider. OnePlus Cloud 11 event is going to bring several new products for OnePlus fans in India. These products include - the OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus 11R 5G, OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro, OnePlus Pad, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, and the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro.

All of these products are meant to elevate the OnePlus ecosystem experience for OnePlus consumers in India. Let's take a look at everything that's been confirmed so far.

OnePlus 11 5G

The launch of the OnePlus 11 5G has already taken place in China. The specifications are going to be the same for the Indian variant. The only difference that would be worth noticing would be the memory variants that OnePlus decides to launch in the Indian market, along with the pricing of the device.

OnePlus 11 5G is going to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 S0C and brings back the alert slider to OnePlus phones. It is going to feature up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM with RAM Vita that can keep as many as over 40 applications active in the background. There's also support for 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging. OnePlus 11 would also become the first smartphone from the company to feature five years of security updates and four years of Android updates.

It has the Hasselblad-tuned camera system at the rear. OnePlus said, "OnePlus 11 5G can shoot portrait images with almost DSLR-like depth-tracking, natural bokeh, and light flare effects. Another exciting feature is the TurboRAW HDR, the latest iteration of OnePlus's in-house algorithm for High Dynamic Range (HDR)."

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 5G

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 5G are going to launch in the Cloud 11 event in India. The new flagship audio product from OnePlus has been built in collaboration with the award-winning musician Hans Zimmer. Zimmer has tuned the Master EQ of the upcoming Buds Pro 2.

The Buds Pro 2 also feature the MelodyBoostTM Dual Drivers co-created with Dynaudio, a sophisticated technology derived from premium speakers. This powerful technology is installed and compacted into the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 to produce the same deep thumping bass, sans the rumbling and crisp vocals. Further, the Buds Pro 2 would also become one of the first TWS earbuds to adopt Google's signature spatial audio developed for Android 13.

OnePlus Pad

OnePlus Pad is going to be an exciting product. The company has confirmed some details about the product. It would be the first time that OnePlus would introduce a tablet in the Indian market. OnePlus would also offer customers a stylus and a magnetic keyboard, which would give users the experience that they get with the other flagship tablets from Samsung and Apple.

OnePlus Featuring Keyboard 81 Pro

OnePlus Featuring Keyboard 81 Pro is said to come with a gasket mount design. OnePlus says that it would make typing an enjoyable motion that you are able to go through every day, no matter whether you are working or gaming. The keyboard's body is made of aluminium to ensure high quality, and the premium texture of the keyboard is visible.

To facilitate the whole working experience, OnePlus Featuring Keyboard 81 Pro, fits macOS perfectly. The layout suits major working requirements for a keyboard. Apart from this, it also provides a connection with Linux, ideally handling all occupations.

OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro

The OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro would be the latest addition by OnePlus to its flagship TV lineup. The Smart TV is meant to deliver a premium experience to users who are looking to upgrade from the OnePlus TV Q1 Pro, which was launched several years back.

Speaking about the new flagship TV, Pete Lau, Founder of OnePlus, said, "The new OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro is set to provide a series of superior hardware and software features, while also serving as the hub for a premium, smarter connected ecosystem experience. With the new flagship OnePlus TV, we aim to redefine benchmarks in the smart TV industry towards unparalleled quality and burdenless user experience."

OnePlus 11R 5G

OnePlus 11R 5G is expected to be priced around the Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 point. The smartphone is also going to feature the alert slider, which the OnePlus users love. The OnePlus 11R 5G will cut down the specs a little from the OnePlus 11 5G to deliver a more affordable experience to the users.

Get more details about these products on TelecomTalk once they launch in India tomorrow.