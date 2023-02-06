Poco to Launch Poco X5 Pro 5G Today: Check Details



Poco, the Chinese smartphone maker, is set to expand its smartphone with a new model-the, Poco X5 Pro 5G. The new Poco X5 Pro is ready to launch today at 5 pm. Poco is hosting a global event for the launch, and the company will stream live on its YouTube channel and social media handles. Poco announced on Twitter that the Poco X5 Pro would go on sale on Flipkart as part of an early access sale.

Poco X4 Pro

In 2023, Poco X4 Pro was introduced for Rs 18,999, and we'll have to wait and see if the X5 Pro falls inside the same pricing range as the Poco X4 Pro. So now, let us look into the smartphone's details and its launch event.

Poco X5 Pro launch information

Poco X5 Pro has scheduled its launch today, February 6th, at 5:30 pm Indian standard time. Live streaming of the event is available on the company's YouTube page and social channels. Poco is hosting a global event where the company is expected to introduce two phones which are Poco X5 and Poco X5 Pro 5G. But in India, currently, only Poco X5 Pro 5G is expected.

Expected Features and Price

The Snapdragon 778G SoC will power the Poco X5 Pro 5G. However, according to a leak, it will cost Rs 20,999 if one includes prospective bank discounts – so it will be more expensive than the Poco X4 Pro. Other Snapdragon 778G SoC-powered are from Samsung and iQOO and often cost more than Rs 30,000.

The phone might include 256 GB of internal storage and 12 GB of RAM. For the first time on a Poco, the phone will come with a 108 MP rear camera, 120HZ AMOLED display, and a slim design profile. Poco X5 Pro will likely pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 67W fast charging. The Poco X5 Pro is set to be introduced in three colors: yellow, black, and blue. The remaining details were yet to be officially announced by the company.

Display and Camera

According to company's website, the Poco X5 Pro 5G comes with a true 10-bit and 120Hz adaptive refresh rate display with Dolby Vision. The phone is also packed with 108MP triple camera with 4K video recording.

Poco X5 and Redmi Note Pro series

This is an interesting case where Poco is seen as the branch of Xiaomi despite the company's insistence that there is a distinction. Although Poco's phones have their own Poco launcher to emphasize the distinction, they still run the same MIUI as Xiaomi and Redmi phones.

But the company has also compared the Snapdragon 778G benchmarks against the Mediatek Dimensity 1080, which incidentally also powers the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ smartphone and the Realme 10 Pro+ smartphones.

Even though Poco says that Snapdragon 778G outperforms the Mediatek chipset, the marketing message is interesting because it is also a direct take on the Redmi phone, though obviously, in the brand's comparisons, these are being done against Realme devices.