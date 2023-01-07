POCO C50 First Impressions

POCO C50 was recently launched in India. The smartphone is priced in the super affordable category and is meant for people who are looking to switch to a smartphone with 4G support for as low a cost as possible. POCO C50 doesn't have many interesting things about it. Today, we will just be sort of looking at how the design of the device is and what you will get with it. The POCO C50 is available in India in two colours - Royal Blue and Country Green.

POCO C50 Body

POCO C50 comes with a plastic body at the back. The back has a leather-type texture, but it is still over the plastic, not actual leather. The device is quite light (192 grams) and has an average big-sized body compared to other smartphones. POCO has given users a big display experience with the POCO C50 for a very affordable cost. There's a fingerprint sensor at the back and on the right are the power and volume rockers. On the left, there's a SIM tray, and at the bottom, you will get a micro USB port and a 3.5mm audio jack. A dual-camera cutout is at the back. Let's take a look at the other things.

POCO C50 Display

The POCO C50 comes with a 6.52-inch HD+ display (720 x 1600 pixels). It has a teardrop notch at the top. The display is as good as it could have been for its price. It doesn't have the most accurate, bright or vibrant display, and I don't expect it to be that way. What I would want from a device such as POCO C50 is to be responsive on touch, and it is so far! Frankly, you can't compare this device even with a smartphone selling in the range of Rs 10000 to Rs 12000 as there's a big price difference. POCO C50 is POCO's effort to deliver something super affordable to Indian customers in the 4G domain.

POCO C50 Chipset, Battery and Other Details

POCO C50 is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 SoC built on the 12nm process. It runs on Android 12 Go Edition out of the box. The device comes with a 5000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. So charging is going to be a very slow experience, but the Android 12 Go Edition is pretty clean and simple to navigate through.

It supports Bluetooth 5.0 and 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi. For navigation and positioning, the device has GPS, AGPS, GLONASS, and BeiDou. The fingerprint sensor works fine, and there's no face unlock support. How the device is actually like is something, I will only be able to comment on once I use it. From the first impressions, I think it's going to be a decent experience for the price it is selling at.

POCO C50 Camera

POCO C50 has a dual camera setup at the rear. The primary camera is an 8MP AI sensor, and there's also a depth sensor. You can record videos in up to 1080p 30fps, and there's a 5MP sensor at the front. I clicked a couple of pictures, and honestly, it is better than what I expected. I don't have much to say about the camera at the moment. But once I am done with the review, I will be able to add my opinions.

POCO C50 Price

POCO C50 will be available in two memory variants - 2GB+32GB and 3GB+32GB for Rs 6249 and Rs 6999 on the sale day. However, later the price would go up to Rs 6499 and Rs 7299. Starting January 10, 2023, users will be able to buy it from Flipkart in India.