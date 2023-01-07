iPhone 13 was the Top Pick for Indians in 2022

The year 2022 recently came to an end, and thanks to the festive season, e-commerce sites like Amazon and Flipkart saw a spike in sales during the past few months. During the festive season, a lot of electronics are bought, including smartphones. Counterpoint Research has released its Q4 2022 (October to December) smartphone sales data, and there is a very unexpected finding. For the first time, a high-end smartphone—that too an iPhone—has come out on top with a sales share of 4%.

iPhone 13 Dominates the Indian Market in 2022

The popularity of the iPhone 13 demonstrates that there is still a market in the nation for high-end electronics. While it's unclear why iPhone came in the first place, it could be because of the holiday discounts, when the iPhone 13 was offered for as little as Rs 57,990, a significant discount from its original launch price of Rs 79,900. It's possible that these promotions helped the iPhone 13 stand out in a crowded market by making it more affordable for a larger variety of customers.

With affordable handsets like Xiaomi, Samsung, and Realme typically dominating the list of the best-selling smartphones in India, this is the first time a premium smartphone has made it there. The Redmi Note 10s, Realme C11, Oppo A54, Galaxy M12, and Redmi 9A were the top-selling smartphones in Q4 2021, all of which have a price tag under Rs 15,000.

iPhone 13 Specifications and Features

Recall that the 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display on the iPhone 13 has a resolution of 2532*1170 pixels. The 5nm Hexa-core A15 Bionic CPU powers the smartphone. The device comes pre-installed with iOS 15. The smartphone is backed by a 3240mAh battery that supports fast charging at up to 20W. There are three storage options for the smartphone: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

Regarding the iPhone 13's camera capabilities, it boasts a dual-camera arrangement on the back that consists of a 12MP primary camera and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. While the device's front features a 12MP camera for selfies and video calls.