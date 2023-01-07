Apple Likely to Ditch iPhone SE 4

Apple iPhone SE 4 won't be launched in 2024. The tech giant has scrapped plans to introduce the iPhone SE 4 in 2024, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. If this is the case, Apple will continue to use Qualcomm 5G technology in its smartphones through 2024. Accordingly, the iPhone 16 series will also employ Qualcomm 5G processors.

Apple Scraps the iPhone SE 4 Release

According to earlier rumours, Apple intended to include its first homegrown 5G processor with the fourth-generation iPhone SE. The cancellation of the iPhone SE 4 launch has now dashed all hopes. The analyst suggested that performance issues may have motivated the IT behemoth to make this decision. He said that the internal baseband chip's performance might not be on par with Qualcomm's. At first, Apple intended to introduce their baseband chip in 2024. The corporation intended to deploy it on the entry-level iPhone SE 4 first and would have evaluated its performance before deciding whether the iPhone 16 should use its baseband chip.

The likelihood that Qualcomm will continue to be the sole provider of baseband processors for the 2024 new iPhone 16 series has grown with the cancellation of the iPhone SE 4. Earlier in December of the previous year, Kuo predicted that Apple would decide to delay or cancel the release of the iPhone SE 4. He stated at the time that Apple might take this action as a result of the lower-than-expected shipment of mid-range to entry-level iPhones such as the iPhone SE 3, iPhone 13 mini, and the recently released iPhone 14 Plus.

It's disappointing to see the iPhone SE 4 disappear, especially because it was rumoured to be the first iPhone SE to feature a notched design. That would have filled the void created by the iPhone XR's cancellation. As opposed to the other iPhone models, Apple does not consistently introduce new SE variants. There is no way of knowing when the following version will be launched.