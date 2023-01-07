Samsung Galaxy M33 5G vs M13 5G: Differences You Should Know

Two of the brand's most well-known mid-range smartphones are the Samsung Galaxy M13 5G and the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G. The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G weighs about 215 grammes and has dimensions of 165.4 x 76.9 x 9.4 mm. The Galaxy M33 5G has a waterdrop-style notch and an 82.5% screen-to-body ratio, just like the Galaxy M13 5G. We will compare the devices in this article to make it simpler for you to choose the one that best suits your needs.

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G vs Samsung Galaxy M33 5G: Display

A 6.5-inch PLS LCD with an HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate is included on the Samsung Galaxy M13 5G. In contrast, the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G features a 6.6-inch LCD with a Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, which is somewhat bigger and better. As opposed to the Gorilla Glass 3 protection on the Galaxy M13 5G, the display is shielded by a layer of Corning's Gorilla Glass 5.

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G vs Samsung Galaxy M33 5G: Cameras

The quad camera system on the Galaxy M33 5G includes a 50MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultrawide sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. The Galaxy M13 5G, in contrast, only has a dual camera system with a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP depth camera. In comparison to the Samsung Galaxy M13 5G's 5MP front-facing camera, the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G has an 8MP selfie camera.

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G vs Samsung Galaxy M33 5G: Battery

Samsung offers two variations of the Galaxy M33 5G. The Indian model has a 6000mAh battery, which obviously delivers better battery life than the 5000mAh battery used in the international model. It is capable of 25W quick charging. The Samsung Galaxy M13 5G, on the other hand, has a 5000mAh battery and only supports 15W charging.

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G vs Samsung Galaxy M33 5G: Chipset

The Dimensity 700 SoC from MediaTek powers the Samsung Galaxy M13 5G smartphone. The Exynos 1280 SoC powers the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, in contrast.

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G vs Samsung Galaxy M33 5G: Price and Verdict

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is a better smartphone because it has a larger and better display, an improved selfie camera, greater performance, and longer battery life. The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G retails for Rs 17,999 in India. The Samsung Galaxy M13 5G with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage costs Rs 10,999, while the model with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage costs Rs 12,999.