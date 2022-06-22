Samsung Galaxy M13 5G to Come With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC

Samsung is reportedly going to launch the Galaxy M13 5G in India. It would definitely be priced in the budget segment. The Galaxy M series devices are also known for packing big-sized batteries. MySmartPrice has leaked that the Galaxy M13 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. It is a 5G chipset made for budget devices. Other details about the smartphone have been leaked as well. Let’s take a look.

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G Specifications (Leaked)

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G is expected to come with a 6.5-inch LCD touchscreen display with HD+ resolution. It is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Samsung is also expected to allow users to expand the RAM and increase the internal storage to 1TB with a microSD card.

What’s interesting to note here is that the report from the publication suggests that the Galaxy M13 5G would come with support for 11 5G bands. This is definitely something that is going to affect the price of the smartphone at the end of the day.

At the back, the Galaxy M13 5G is expected to come with a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor and a 5MP sensor at the front for selfies and video calling.

The Galaxy M13 5G is expected to come in the following colour options – Green, Blue, and Brown. Samsung is also expected to bring the Galaxy M13 to India. It is worth noting that Samsung hasn’t announced anything regarding the device officially, so take all of this information with a grain of salt.

Indian users are definitely looking for an affordable 5G smartphone with support for multiple 5G bands. Thus, if the above leaks are correct, then the Galaxy M13 5G could become a top option for the users in the affordable 5G segment.