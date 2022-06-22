Telegram Premium Will Come in India for Rs 460

Telegram Premium has been launched globally. If you update the app on your smartphone, you will be able to see the ‘Premium’ plan inside the app. Its cost has been set at Rs 460 in India, and it will bring a lot of new features to the table as well as enhanced capabilities for the users to send big files and join a greater number of channels. Here’s everything you should know about Telegram Premium.

Telegram Premium Features in India

Telegram Premium will give users the ability to join up to 1000 channels, create 20 public links, and connect four accounts with four different phone numbers. There are more things which have been doubled, such as the ability to save up to 400 GIFs (free users can only save up to 200 GIFs).

The upload size will be increased from 2GB to 4GB for documents. Further, users will get the ability to read the transcript of any incoming audio message. There will be no more ads in public channels where Telegram sometimes displays ads. Things such as premium stickers and more will also be accessible by the users.

Premium users will also get a badge displaying that they are supporting Telegram. There will be Premium app icons as well, which users can choose as per their wish. You can find out more about the Telegram Premium by simply downloading the app on your smartphone, signing in with your phone number, going to Settings, and then finding Telegram Premium.

Honestly, it is quite an expensive plan for Indians. It would have made more sense had it been under Rs 200 per month. All the features that are currently there will still be available for free, and users don’t have to worry about a bad experience with the free usage. Telegram has introduced the Premium plan globally, and it will be interesting to witness how successful it will be.