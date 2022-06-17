Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Gets June 2022 Android Security Patch

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is rumoured to have many camera enhancements as well as fixes over 66 privacy and security vulnerabilities with the latest June 2022 Android security patch. Samsung has begun pushing out the June 2022 Android security patch for the Galaxy Z Fold 3, according to a report from Sammobile. Let’s take a look at how you can receive the update for your device.

The newest Android security patch for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 should arrive automatically in June 2022. Eligible users can manually update their smartphones by going to Settings > Software update > Download and install if it hasn’t already done so.

Samsung has started pushing out the June 2022 Android security patch for the Galaxy Z Fold 3. With the firmware version F926BXX1CVEE, the update is believed to be available in Europe right now. It will begin rolling out in more markets in the coming days.

The update is believed to provide solutions for a number of privacy and security flaws. The most essential aspect of the update is that it is believed to improve camera performance. According to the source, the Night Portrait feature has been improved, and support for the telephoto camera has been added to the stock camera application’s Pro mode. The device now features the Auto Framing feature in supported video conferencing programmes, according to the changelog.

The visual quality of photos taken with social media apps like Instagram and Snapchat could increase. The smartphone was released in India in August 2021. To recall, a 7.6-inch primary Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex display with QXGA+ resolution (2,208×1,768 pixels) and 120Hz refresh rate is included on the foldable smartphone. The device has a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with HD+ resolution (832×2,268 pixels) and 120Hz refresh rate on the outside. The foldable phone comes equipped with a 5nm octa-core SoC and 12GB of RAM. It also has UFS 3.1 storage options of 256GB and 512GB. The smartphone has a 4,400mAh dual-cell battery that supports 25W rapid charging.