Open RAN to be Instrumental for Breaking Down Water Tight Networks

Open RAN or Open Radio Access Networks are the future of the telecom industry across the globe. With O-RAN, the telcos get more flexibility in building their networks and don’t have to be locked in with a particular vendor/gear provider for their networks. Right now, major gear vendors only supply every part/component of the network and ensure that they make hefty profits by charging telcos huge sums of money. But with O-RAN, a multi-vendor ecosystem can be built where the benefit will lie with the telcos through which the operators can potentially bring down the cost of rolling out networks.

Speaking at the Open RAN India 2022 Hybrid Conference, Rajat Mukarji, Director General, Broadband India Forum, said that with the 5G spectrum soon to be auctioned, Open RAN can be instrumental and that it is time to break down water-tight networks.

What the Industry Had to Say About Open RAN

Narendra Rawat, Vice President – Technology, India & South Asia region, Mavenir, said that they are working together with the communications service providers (CSPs) to create the right foundations for innovation and flexibility in the Radio Access Networks (RAN).

Ayush Bhatnagar, Senior Vice President, Reliance Jio, said that the crucial parts of Open RAN are RU, CU, and DU functions.

“They are the carriers for innovation, and at the same time, they highlight the picture for Open RAN with all its challenges and competencies,” added Bhatnagar.

Saurabh Mittal, Head of Network Infrastructure Products R&D, Bharti Airtel, said that competence, innovation and interoperability would play an important role in making Open RAN highly successful in the country.

K Rajaraman, Secretary, Department of Telecommunications (DoT), said that Open RAN is primary to Digital India and Make in India initiatives.

“Open RAN brings in greater flexibility for all spectrums, which enables us to act in a highly competitive market. Our aim is to achieve that soon”, Rajaraman added.