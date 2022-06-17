Poco F4 5G to Debut in India on June 23

The Poco F4 5G will have a 4th Gen (E4) Super AMOLED touchscreen with HDR10+ resolution, Truecolor tuning, and a 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut display, according to the Chinese Smartphone Company. Poco said that the display will also have a peak brightness of 1300 nits. The company has announced that the new Poco F4 5G will go on sale globally on June 23 at 5:30 p.m. The event will be broadcasted live on Poco’s YouTube page. Let’s take a closer look at the features and specifications of the smartphone.

Poco F4 5G specifications and features

The smartphone will have a Truecolor display that has been designed to have a peak brightness of 1300 nits. It will include HDR10+ resolution and a 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut screen, according to the company. Unfortunately, the handset’s display size has not been confirmed, however, it has previously been rumoured to have a 6.67-inch display.

Poco elaborated on the display features of the Poco F4 5G in a Twitter conversation. It’s the “display you need,” according to the business, and it’s packed with capabilities to improve a user’s multimedia experience. The 4th Gen (E4) Super AMOLED touchscreen has low energy consumption, higher resolution, faster response time, and improved photoelectric characteristics, according to the company. The display will also have a contrast ratio of 5,000,000:1.

The device will have 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Snapdragon 870 SoC is confirmed to power the smartphone. The Poco F4 5G’s dynamic HDR decodes metadata for each frame in a video and adjusts the brightness and tone mapping accordingly. The Truecolor display tuning will improve colour accuracy, the company added.

Not only that, but a triple rear camera configuration with a 64MP primary sensor will also be available on the smartphone. LiquidCool 2.0 technology will also be included in the device. The smartphone is slated to come in three colour options including Green, Black and Silver colour.