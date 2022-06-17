Bharti Airtel Rs 1199 Plan Offers the Benefits of Old Rs 999 Plan

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in the country, offers some of the best postpaid plans to users. The telcos have been very vocal about hiking tariffs of mobile services. Until now, they had only hiked tariffs for prepaid plans, but now they are also increasing prices of postpaid plans, at least Bharti Airtel is. A couple of weeks back, Airtel had introduced a new postpaid plan and revised the benefits of the old ones. In this change, the telco shifted the benefits of the Rs 999 plan to the newly launched Rs 1199 plan. Let’s take a look at what each of these plans offers to the customers.

Bharti Airtel Rs 1199 Postpaid Plan

Bharti Airtel offers users 150GB of monthly data + 30GB for each add-on connection with rollover up to 200GB. Users can claim up to two free add-on regular voice connections for family members. There is, of course, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day included with this plan. The Airtel Thanks Platinum rewards that users get with this plan include Netflix’s basic monthly subscription, Amazon Prime membership for six months at no additional cost, and a Disney+ Hotstar Mobile plan for one year at no extra cost, along with Wynk Premium and more.

Note that these benefits earlier used to come with the Rs 999 postpaid plan offered by the company.

Bharti Airtel Rs 999 Postpaid Plan

Today, if you go for the Rs 999 postpaid plan from Bharti Airtel, these are the benefits you are going to get – 100GB of data (plus 30GB for each add-on connection), 100GB monthly data with rollover up to 200GB, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. This plan also comes with Airtel Thanks Platinum benefits. There can be a total of two add-on connections with this plan as well.

While the Rs 999 is still a good option for most, it looks like Airtel is indirectly increasing the prices of postpaid plans.