Samsung Galaxy F13 Launch has Been Confirmed for India

Samsung is soon going to launch the Galaxy F13 in India. The smartphone is all set to launch in the country on June 22, 2022. It will be available for sale via Flipkart and, of course, the official channels of Samsung. Some of the details of the device have been confirmed as the product has been found listed on Samsung’s official website as well as Flipkart. Let’s take a look at the confirmed details of the Galaxy F13 in India.

Samsung Galaxy F13 Details

Samsung Galaxy F13 will come to India with an FHD+ LCD display along with a massive 6000mAh battery. From the image, it can be seen that the smartphone will be available in three different colours for purchase. There’s a triple-camera setup visible at the rear with an LED flash. The front display has a small waterdrop notch, and there’s a visible Type-C port at the bottom, along with a speaker grill and a 3.5mm audio jack.

According to a Gadgets360 report, the device will come with support for 15W fast-charging. The publication’s report mentioned that the device would come with up to 8GB of RAM with the RAM plus feature.

A Geekbench listing has hinted that the smartphone will be powered by the Samsung Exynos 850 SoC and come with a base variant of 4GB RAM. It is definitely expected to be running on Android 12 out of the box.

The Galaxy F13 will be the successor to the Galaxy F12, which launched in India at a starting price of Rs 10,999 for 4GB+64GB. There’s a strong chance that the Galaxy F13 will be priced the same and bundled with bank offers. The launch of the smartphone is very close now, and it will be worth watching whether it is something that can excite the Indian users into ignoring the Chinese brands, which are selling very competitively in the same price zone.