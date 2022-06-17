Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 7 to Launch Soon in India, Here are Some Details

Xiaomi is very popular for selling a very one of the most successful fitness gear in India – Mi Smart Bands. The Mi Smart Band has been in heavy demand since the time it launched in India. When people look at a Mi Smart Band, they see affordability, functionality, and value. Last year, when Xiaomi launched the Mi Smart Band 6 for Rs 3499, everyone was a little shocked. This was by far the most expensive Mi Smart Band to ever launch in the country. But then, the Mi Smart Band 6 also had the largest AMOLED display compared to its predecessors and came with plenty of exciting features and activity tracking support.

Xiaomi usually launches the new generation of Mi Smart Band in China and then brings it to the global market, including India, at a later stage. The Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 7, which launched in China earlier this year, will finally soon make its way to the Indian market as well.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 7 Has Received BIS Certification

One way to know that a certain product is launching in the country is to see whether they are listed on the certification platforms. The Xiaomi Smart Band 7 has been spotted on the BIS (Bureau of India Standards) with the model number M2129B1 by Mukul Sharma, a popular tipster. The listing doesn’t reveal any of the key details of the Smart Band. Because of the listing, it is safe to assume the launch of the product is just a month or a two away.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 7 isn’t going to come with any other specifications than what you have already seen on the Chinese variant. It will just be the pricing that we are looking forward to.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band (or Xiaomi Band 7) has launched in China with a 1.62-inch full-screen AMOLED touch Always-On display with a 25% larger screen area than the Mi Band 6. There are over 100 watch faces users can play around with.

The Smart Band supports the tracking of various activities. It has support for SpO2 monitoring, heart-rate tracking, sleep monitoring and more.