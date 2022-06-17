Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 7 to Launch Soon in India, Here are Some Details

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band (or Xiaomi Band 7) has launched in China with a 1.62-inch full-screen AMOLED touch Always-On display with a 25% larger screen area than the Mi Band 6. There are over 100 watch faces users can play around with.

Highlights

  • Xiaomi is very popular for selling a very one of the most successful fitness gears in India – Mi Smart Bands.
  • Xiaomi usually launches the new generation of Mi Smart Band in China and then brings it to the global market including India at a later stage.
  • Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 7 isn’t going to come with any other specifications than what you have already seen on the Chinese variant.

Follow Us

Mi Band 7

Xiaomi is very popular for selling a very one of the most successful fitness gear in India – Mi Smart Bands. The Mi Smart Band has been in heavy demand since the time it launched in India. When people look at a Mi Smart Band, they see affordability, functionality, and value. Last year, when Xiaomi launched the Mi Smart Band 6 for Rs 3499, everyone was a little shocked. This was by far the most expensive Mi Smart Band to ever launch in the country. But then, the Mi Smart Band 6 also had the largest AMOLED display compared to its predecessors and came with plenty of exciting features and activity tracking support.

Xiaomi usually launches the new generation of Mi Smart Band in China and then brings it to the global market, including India, at a later stage. The Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 7, which launched in China earlier this year, will finally soon make its way to the Indian market as well.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 7 Has Received BIS Certification

One way to know that a certain product is launching in the country is to see whether they are listed on the certification platforms. The Xiaomi Smart Band 7 has been spotted on the BIS (Bureau of India Standards) with the model number M2129B1 by Mukul Sharma, a popular tipster. The listing doesn’t reveal any of the key details of the Smart Band. Because of the listing, it is safe to assume the launch of the product is just a month or a two away.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 7 isn’t going to come with any other specifications than what you have already seen on the Chinese variant. It will just be the pricing that we are looking forward to.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band (or Xiaomi Band 7) has launched in China with a 1.62-inch full-screen AMOLED touch Always-On display with a 25% larger screen area than the Mi Band 6. There are over 100 watch faces users can play around with.

The Smart Band supports the tracking of various activities. It has support for SpO2 monitoring, heart-rate tracking, sleep monitoring and more.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Bharti Airtel Android DTH Box Might Be the Best In India

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

Pan India Spectrum Details

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 7 to Launch Soon in India, Here are Some Details

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments