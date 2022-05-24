Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Launched with 14-Day Battery Life, Larger Display and More

The popular consumer electronics manufacturer Xiaomi has introduced its new Mi Band 7 and Mi Band 7 NFC fitness trackers in the company’s domestic market today. The new wearables have been launched alongside Redmi Note 11T Pro Series of smartphones and Redmi Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro TWS earbuds. One of the most popular fitness trackers from the brand has been launched with an improved design, a bigger display, and a few additional features. Let’s take a look at the specifications and price details of the new Xiaomi Mi Band 7.

Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Specs, Features and Price

One thing that company has worked on and definitely stands out is the display. The Mi Band 7 comes with a large 1.62-inch AMOLED display which is bigger than the 1.56-inch display on the Band 6. The brand has increased the display size by almost 25% which will allow users to have a better experience. The band also comes with support for the Always-on-Display feature, which has been one of the most requested features. The user interface on the Mi Band 7 has been redesigned with new icons, animations, and visuals.

Talking about the health and fitness-related features, Mi Band 7 comes with a 24/7 heart rate monitor as well as a SpO2 monitor to take care of blood-oxygen levels. There is also a sleep tracking feature on the wearable with a detailed breakdown of deep and light sleep. The newly launched fitness tracker from Xiaomi comes with support for 120 sports modes including walking, running, cycling and more.

As far as the battery life is considered, the new Mi Band 7 features a 180mAh battery unit which is capable of lasting up to 14 days on a single charge. Other features include a 5ATM water resistance rating, smart notification, and multiple colour options.

The Mi Band 7 has been launched at a price tag of CNY 239 which is roughly Rs 2,800. The Mi Band 7 NFC version, on the other hand, has been priced at CNY 279 which is about Rs 3,200. The fitness tracker is going on sale from May 31 in China and is expected to arrive in India in the next couple of months.