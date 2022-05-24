Redmi Note 11T Pro Series Officially Launched with Dimensity 8100, Triple Cameras and More

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Redmi has introduced its Redmi Note 11T Pro and Note 11T Pro+ smartphones in the company’s domestic market. The company has been teasing the device for weeks now and they are finally here. The Redmi Note 11T Pro and Note 11T Pro+ only have one major difference. The company has also introduced a special edition model for the Note 11T Pro+ called the Redmi Note 11T Pro+ Aster Boy edition. Let’s take a look at the specifications and price details of the newly introduced Redmi Note 11T Pro Series.

Redmi Note 11T Pro Series Specs

Talking about the specs of the smartphones, Redmi Note 11T Pro+ arrives with a 6.6-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with a 144 Hz refresh rate and 20.5:9 aspect ratio. The Note 11T Pro+ is the first smartphone with an LCD screen to receive DisplayMate’s A+ rating. The display screen comes with support for Dolby Vision and features Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

The Redmi Note 11T Pro+ is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset that features four premium Arm Cortex-A78 cores with a clock speed of 2.85GHz along with four Cortex-A55 cores. The processor on the device is paired with Arm Mali-G610 MC6 GPU with HyperEngine 5.0 gaming suite. The Note 11T Pro+ has been introduced in two storage configurations – 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 512GB.

As far as the camera specifications are considered, Redmi Note 11T Pro+ features a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64MP main camera (GW1) along with an 8MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro snapper. The front of the smartphone has a 16MP selfie camera. The device runs on MIUI 13 based on Android 12.

On the other hand, Redmi Note 11T Pro comes with exactly the same specifications with only two changes. The Note 11T Pro features a 5080mAh battery unit with support for 67W fast charging and has an internal storage of up to 256GB. Notably, the Redmi Note 11T Pro+ is backed by a 4,400mAh battery unit with support for 120W fast charging.

Redmi Note 11T Pro Series Price

The Redmi Note 11T Pro+ has been launched at a starting price of CNY 2099 which is roughly Rs 24,400 for its base 8GB+128GB model. The Redmi Note 11T Pro has a starting price of CNY 1799 which is roughly around Rs 21,000 for its base 6GB + 128GB variant.