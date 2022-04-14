OnePlus Ace Officially Announced to Arrive on April 21 With MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Chipset

The Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus has now officially confirmed the launch of its upcoming OnePlus Ace smartphone. The company took over its Weibo account to confirm the arrival of the OnePlus Ace. The device will be introduced exactly a week from now, on April 21. The smartphone has been in the news and rumours for a while now and recently was also spotted at Geekbench database with a MediaTek processor and recently, the brand teased its launch by sharing a teaser image.

Now OnePlus has confirmed the arrival of the OnePlus Ace and has also shared multiple new images giving us a better idea about the device. Another rumour is that OnePlus Ace could actually be the same device that will be rebranded as the OnePlus 10R arriving in India. This is because of the fact that the designs of both handsets are actually quite similar. Let’s take a look at what we know about the OnePlus Ace as of now.

OnePlus Ace Specifications and Other Details

OnePlus Ace will be launched with a 6.7-inch FullHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is going to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor which will be paired with Mali-G610 MC6 GPU. Dimensity 8100 is an octa-core processor with four cores running at 2.85GHz and four other cores clocked at 2GHz.

Talking about the camera specifications of the smartphone, OnePlus Ace will feature a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor along with an 8MP sensor and a 2MP sensor. The front of the device will feature a 16MP selfie snapper. The device will run on Android 12 and based on the leaks will come with support for 150W fast charging tech. The handset could be backed by a 4,500mAh battery.

OnePlus Ace has been confirmed to launch in China on April 21 at 7 PM local time, which is 4:30 PM IST. The smartphone will be available for purchase in Black and Blue colour options as depicted in the images shared by the company along with the design of the camera module.