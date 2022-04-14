Vivo S15 Receives Approval at 3C Certification – Key Specifications Listed

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo is apparently planning to launch its Vivo S15 series of smartphones in China which will arrive as a successor to the Vivo S12 series which was launched back in 2021. Vivo S15 series will consist of three models – Vivo S15, Vivo S15 Pro, and Vivo S15E. The smartphones are expected to be launched in the company’s domestic market and in a new development, Vivo S15 has cleared 3C certification revealing some major information about specs and features. Let’s find out.

Vivo S15 Series Specifications

The 3C listing suggests that the smartphone with model number V2199A which is apparently Vivo S15 will be powered by a Snapdragon 870 chipset and comes with support for 80W fast charging technology. In addition to this Vivo S15 Pro will feature the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor and will have the same 80W fast charging support along with a 50MP primary sensor.

While we await further information on the devices, according to the information shared by a tipster recently, Vivo S15 Pro will come featuring an OLED panel that will carry support for a high refresh rate and the screen of the device will most likely have curved edges. The Vivo S15 series is also expected to come with an eye-catching design just like its predecessor – the Vivo S12 series.

Lastly, talking about the Vivo S15E, the smartphone is expected to feature a 6.44-inch AMOLED FHD+ screen. The device is anticipated to feature an unspecified 2.8GHz octa-processor. The smartphone could feature 6GB or 8GB or 12GB of RAM coupled with 128GB or 256GB or 512GB of internal storage capacity. The smartphone could feature a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP primary lens and a 16MP selfie camera on the front. The device could be backed by a 4605mAh battery along with 66W fast charge support.

The brand has been continuously expanding its portfolio as it recently unveiled a number of devices including Vivo X Fold, X Note, and Vivo Pad. Later this month, the brand will introduce its Vivo X80 series of smartphones. Based on this, it can be speculated that the Vivo S15 could arrive next month in China.